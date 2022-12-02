How to Send Email Reminders to Yourself on iPhone

What To Know From your inbox: Swipe right on the message > Remind Me > Remind Me Later > choose date and time > Done .

This article provides step-by-step instructions for two ways to use the pre-installed Mail app's email reminder feature. Instructions apply to iOS 16 and later.

How to Send Yourself an Email Reminder on iPhone

If you get a lot of emails, you probably have a system for making sure you don't forget to reply to important messages (flagging messages is a classic). Even with your system, though, you may still overlook a few. The email reminder feature can help you reply to every important email.

With email reminders, your iPhone can automatically remind you to respond to an important message at your preferred date and time.

Set Email Reminders on iPhone From the Inbox

There are two ways to set email reminders on iPhone: when viewing your inbox and when viewing the email message itself. Here's how to set email reminders when viewing your inbox:

In your Mail app inbox, swipe from left to right on the message you want to set a reminder for, about halfway across the screen, to reveal the Read and Remind Me icons. Tap Remind Me. In the pop-up menu, choose from the pre-set options (Remind Me in 1 Hour, etc) or set a custom reminder time by tapping Remind Me Later... If you choose Remind Me Later, use the calendar to select a day. Move the Time slider to on/green and then select a time. Tap Done to set the reminder for the day and time you've selected. In your inbox, messages with reminders set on them have a small clock icon at the far right.

You can also remove a reminder once it's been set. To do that, follow the first 3 steps above, and then tap Remove Reminder.

Set Email Reminders on iPhone from Inside a Message

You can also set a reminder when reading an email message by following these steps:

With the email open, tap the Reply icon. Select Remind Me. In the pop-up menu, choose from the pre-set options (Remind Me in 1 Hour, etc), or set a custom reminder time by tapping Remind Me Later... If you choose Remind Me Later, use the calendar to select a day. Move the Time slider to on/green, and then select a time. Tap Done to set the reminder for the day and time you've selected.

Remove a reminder set this way by tapping Reply in a message that has a reminder, and then go to Edit Reminder > Remove Reminder.