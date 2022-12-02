Mobile Phones > iPhone & iOS How to Send Email Reminders to Yourself on iPhone Swipe a message in your inbox, or use reply options By Sam Costello Sam Costello Facebook Twitter Writer Ithaca College Sam Costello has been writing about tech since 2000. His writing has appeared in publications such as CNN.com, PC World, InfoWord, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 2, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section How to Set an Email Reminder From the Inbox From Inside a Message Frequently Asked Questions What To Know From your inbox: Swipe right on the message > Remind Me > Remind Me Later > choose date and time > Done.Inside a message: Tap Reply > Reminder Options > choose date and time > Done.To remove a reminder, swipe or select Reply, and then choose Edit Reminder > Remove Reminder. This article provides step-by-step instructions for two ways to use the pre-installed Mail app's email reminder feature. Instructions apply to iOS 16 and later. How to Send Yourself an Email Reminder on iPhone If you get a lot of emails, you probably have a system for making sure you don't forget to reply to important messages (flagging messages is a classic). Even with your system, though, you may still overlook a few. The email reminder feature can help you reply to every important email. With email reminders, your iPhone can automatically remind you to respond to an important message at your preferred date and time. Set Email Reminders on iPhone From the Inbox There are two ways to set email reminders on iPhone: when viewing your inbox and when viewing the email message itself. Here's how to set email reminders when viewing your inbox: In your Mail app inbox, swipe from left to right on the message you want to set a reminder for, about halfway across the screen, to reveal the Read and Remind Me icons. Tap Remind Me. In the pop-up menu, choose from the pre-set options (Remind Me in 1 Hour, etc) or set a custom reminder time by tapping Remind Me Later... If you choose Remind Me Later, use the calendar to select a day. Move the Time slider to on/green and then select a time. Tap Done to set the reminder for the day and time you've selected. In your inbox, messages with reminders set on them have a small clock icon at the far right. You can also remove a reminder once it's been set. To do that, follow the first 3 steps above, and then tap Remove Reminder. Set Email Reminders on iPhone from Inside a Message You can also set a reminder when reading an email message by following these steps: With the email open, tap the Reply icon. Select Remind Me. In the pop-up menu, choose from the pre-set options (Remind Me in 1 Hour, etc), or set a custom reminder time by tapping Remind Me Later... If you choose Remind Me Later, use the calendar to select a day. Move the Time slider to on/green, and then select a time. Tap Done to set the reminder for the day and time you've selected. Remove a reminder set this way by tapping Reply in a message that has a reminder, and then go to Edit Reminder > Remove Reminder. FAQ How do I recover deleted email reminders from my iPhone? You can't recover them directly, but you can restore your phone to before you deleted them. If you backed up your phone, sign in to iCloud. From the Apps & Data screen, tap Restore from iCloud Backup to restore your iPhone. How do I get reminders on iPhone Calendar events? To get reminders for iPhone Calendar events, go to Settings > Notifications > Calendar and turn on Allow Notifications. Tap Customize Notifications for more options. Alternatively, use the Reminders app. How do I change my iPhone Reminders email address? The email associated with your iPhone Reminders app is the same as the one connected to your Apple ID, so the only way to change email addresses is to update your Apple ID account information. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit