How to Select Multiple Files on a Mac

What to Know Hold down the Command key on your keyboard then click each file to select multiple files.

on your keyboard then click each file to select multiple files. Hold down Command and A to select all files in a folder.

and to select all files in a folder. Use your mouse to select files by clicking and dragging. If you have a multi-button mouse, left-click and drag to select the files.

This article teaches you multiple different methods to select more than one file on your Mac. It looks at the simplest method first then offers alternatives.



How Do I Select Multiple Files at Once?

If you want to select multiple files within a folder on your Mac, the process is quite simple once you know what to do. Here's how to select multiple files at once.



This process also works if you wish to select multiple folders too.

Open the folder containing the files you wish to select.

Hold down Command on your keyboard while left clicking each file.

Once selected, you can now drag them elsewhere, delete them or do any other task that you would do with one individual file.



How Do I Select All Files in a Folder?

If you'd prefer to select all files in a folder rather than click on each file individually, there's a convenient shortcut for doing so. Here's what to do.



If you want to deselect one file, hold down Command and left-click the item.

Open the folder containing the files you wish to select.

Tap Command and A on your keyboard.

All files are now automatically selected within the folder.



How Do I Select Multiple Files at Once With the Mouse?

It's also possible to select multiple files at once with the mouse rather than using keyboard commands. Here's how to do so.



Open the folder containing the files you want to select.

Left-click drag the mouse down the selection of files you want to highlight.

Release the mouse and the files will remain selected.



How Do I Select Multiple Emails or Messages at Once?

If you're trying to select multiple emails or messages on your Mac, such as via Mac Mail, the process is slightly different. It's still very simple to select multiple messages in Mac Mail however.

Why Can’t I Select Multiple Files on a Mac?

Generally, selecting multiple files on a Mac is fairly straightforward. If you find you can't, there may be some easy to fix methods you can try instead. Here's a look at what the problem could be.

