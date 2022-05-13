What to Know See how many viewers you have by tapping Profile and checking the number next to a video.

Check Profile Views by tapping Profile > Profile Views to see who has looked at your profile.

to see who has looked at your profile. Profile Views work both ways so others can see if you've checked their profile.

This article teaches you how to see who has viewed a TikTok video as well who has seen your profile.



Can You See Who Viewed Your TikTok?

If you've recently posted a TikTok video and you're keen to see who has viewed it, it's simple. Here's how to see who has viewed your TikTok videos.

In the TikTok app, tap Profile. You may need to log into TikTok first. Look under the video to see what number is listed. The number represents how many people have viewed that video. Alternatively, tap the video to see the number of viewers while the video plays back. It's also possible to see comments and likes here. It's not possible to see what profiles have viewed your videos.

How to See Who Viewed Your TikTok Profile

If you want to see who has viewed your TikTok profile, there are two different ways. Here's how to view your profile analytics.

In the TikTok app, tap Profile. Tap the hamburger icon in the top right corner. Tap Creator Tools. Tap Analytics. Wait for it to load then you can view Profile Views, Likes, and Video Views. The first time you use this tool, you will need to turn it on to view the statistics.

How to See Who Viewed Your TikTok Profile Using Profile View

TikTok now has a dedicated Profile View section which you need to enable. Here's how to view who viewed your profile in the last 30 days.



By enabling it, other users will also be able to see you viewed their profile.

In the TikTok app, tap Profile. Tap the eye icon in the top right corner. Tap Turn On. You can now view who has looked at your profile in the past 30 days.

How to Disable Profile View

If you've changed your mind and would prefer to switch off Profile View, it's only a few steps away. Here's what to do.

In the TikTok app, tap Profile. Tap Profile View. Tap the cog in the top right corner. Tap the toggle to switch it off. It can be re-enabled at any time.

What If I Can’t See Who Has Viewed My Profile?

If you can't see who has viewed your TikTok profile, there are a few reasons why this may be. Here's a look at the main ones.



You're too young . Profile views can only be toggled on if you are over the age of 16. If you're under that age, you can't switch the feature on.

. Profile views can only be toggled on if you are over the age of 16. If you're under that age, you can't switch the feature on. You have too many followers. It's only possible to check profile views if you have fewer than 5,000 followers. If you have more than 5,000, then this functionality is disabled.

It's only possible to check profile views if you have fewer than 5,000 followers. If you have more than 5,000, then this functionality is disabled. The feature hasn't been enabled. TikTok Profile Views is a relatively new feature so not all accounts have it yet. Anyone who doesn't can view the information via Analytics but it is more limited.