How to See Who Shared Your TikTok

This article explains how to find how how many times a TikTok has been shared and also looks at what to do if you can't share your TikToks with others.

Can You See Who Shared Your TikTok?

No, you can't see who specifically has shared your TikTok. In the past, users needed to have a TikTok Pro account to view who shared their TikTok. Now, however, that metric has gone away. You can now only check to see how well a TikTok video is performing.



It's useful to see the number of shares your video has as a high ratio of shares/views and likes/views mean your videos are being viewed by more people than before. It's a good sign of slowly becoming viral.

Open TikTok and tap Profile. Tap the video you want to check. Look at the number next to the arrow at the bottom of the screen to show who has shared your video.

Why Can't I See Who Has Shared My TikTok?

Sharing is a key part of TikTok but there are some limitations. It's not possible to see the profiles of the people who have shared your video due to privacy concerns. Instead, you can only see how many people have shared your video.

How to See the Number of Shares via Analytics

If you'd prefer to see more statistics about your TikToks, it's possible to do so via Analytics. Here's what to do.



The first time you click Analytics, you will need to enable the function. Videos made before this time do not have additional statistics.

Open TikTok and tap Profile. Tap the hamburger icon in the top right corner. Tap Creator Tools. Tap Analytics. View Shares under Engagement. Alternatively, tap Content. Tap the video you wish to check. Look for the number under the arrow on the right hand side to see how much it has been shared.

Why Can't I Share My TikToks?

If you can't share your TikToks, you may need to change some settings. Here's how to enable sharing.

Open TikTok and tap Profile. Tap the hamburger icon in the top right corner. Tap Settings and Privacy. Tap Privacy. Tap the toggle next to Private Account to make your profile public. Your videos can now be shared by other users on TikTok.

How Else Can Videos Be Shared on TikTok?

TikToks can also be shared via the stitching tool, performing a duet with another user, and also by sharing it with other users not on TikTok. Here's how to share a video with someone not on TikTok.

Open TikTok and tap Profile. Tap the video you wish to share. Tap the three dots on the right hand side. Tap the way in which you want to share the video.