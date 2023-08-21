How to See Your TikTok Watch History

What to Know Tap Profile > Menu (the three lines) > Settings and privacy > Comment and watch history > Watch history .

This article explains how to view your TikTok watch history. The instructions apply to the TikTok mobile app for Android and iOS.

It's also possible to see who has watched your videos on TikTok.

How to See Your Watch History on TikTok

If you want to find a video you previously watched on TikTok, you can see your entire watch history in your profile settings:

From the Home tab, tap Profile in the lower-right corner.

Tap Menu (the three lines) in the upper-right corner.

Select Settings and privacy.

Tap Comment and watch history.

Tap Watch history. You'll see all of the videos you've watched in the previous 180 days in chronological order. Tap a video to watch it again.



You can watch TikTok in a web browser, but there's no way to view your watch history.



How to Delete Your Watch History on TikTok

If you want to delete videos from your watched list on TikTok, you can also do that from your profile settings.

Videos automatically fall off your watch list after 180 days.

Go to your watch history and tap Select. Tap the videos you want to remove (or tap Select all watch history), then tap Delete. Tap Delete again to confirm.

How to Search for TikTok Videos You've Already Watched

Another option is to use the search feature's filters to find videos you've already watched: