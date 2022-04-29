How to See Sent Friend Requests on Facebook

What to Know Facebook on mobile browser: Friends > Friend Requests > View sent requests .

> > . Facebook on web browser: Friends > Friend Requests > View sent requests > Sent Requests .

> > > . Facebook app on iOS: Friends > Friend Requests > See All > Three-dotted icon > View Sent Friend Requests.

It's easy to send a bunch of friend requests and forget all about them if they don't respond and accept the request. This article shows how to see all of your sent friend requests on a mobile browser, a desktop browser, and the Facebook mobile app.

How Can I See My Sent Friend Requests on Facebook Mobile?

You can use Facebook on a mobile browser if you don't have either the Android or iOS app installed on your device.

Open a browser and go to Facebook's mobile site (https://m.facebook.com). Log into Facebook with your username and password. Select the Friends icon on the menu bar at the top. Select the down arrow next to Friend Requests and choose View sent requests. When you want to retract a sent request, select Cancel and the request will be removed from the recipient's view.

Tip: You can also use a search term like "m.facebook.com friend requests" on any browser to directly arrive at the screen after you log in.

How Do I See to Whom I’ve Sent Friend Requests?

Facebook often goes through re-designs. The location of the Friends list might have changed since the last time you saw the list of sent friend requests. Here are the steps if you are on the new layout of Facebook.

Select Friends from the left sidebar. Select Friend Requests. Select View sent requests. On the Sent Requests overlay display, view the names of the people you have sent a friend request to. Select Cancel Request if you don't want the request to go to the recipient.

How Do I See Friend Requests I Sent on Facebook on iPhone?

The steps to see all pending sent friend requests is similar on the Facebook mobile app for iOS and Android. The steps below are illustrated on the Facebook app on an iPhone.

Open the Facebook app and log into your account. Select Friends from the panel at the bottom. Tap See All on the Friend Requests screen. Tap on the three-dotted icon at the top of the Requests screen. Tap View Sent Friend Requests to see the contacts you have sent a request to. Select Cancel to terminate the request.