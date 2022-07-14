How to See More Friends Posts on Facebook

What to Know Click Most Recent to see your news feed in chronological order.

to see your news feed in chronological order. Unfollow pages, groups, and friends to curate your news feed.

Snooze people temporarily for 30 days by clicking the ellipsis next to their name followed by Snooze.

This article shows you three methods to see more posts from friends on Facebook.



How to See More Friends Post on FB

Facebook's news feed shows your posts in a specific order it thinks you are most likely to want to view. If you'd prefer to see things in chronological order, here's how to change the news feed. By doing so, you're more likely to see your friends when they post.

On Facebook via your browser, look on the left hand side of the screen and click Most Recent. If you can't see this option, click See More for it to display. On the Facebook app, tap Menu. Tap Recent and Favorites to see the most recent posts.

How to See All Your Friends' Posts

Another way to see your friends' posts on Facebook is to cut down on groups or pages you may be following on Facebook. Here's how to change who you are following on the social network.

On Facebook, click your profile picture in the top right corner. Click Settings & privacy. Click Feed. Click Unfollow. Scroll through the list and untick anything you wish to follow. If you click All, you can choose to only view friends, pages or groups within your list. If you change your mind about unfollowing someone, click Reconnect to find pages or groups you have recently unfollowed and tick them again.

How to Temporarily Unfollow Someone on Facebook

If you would prefer to 'snooze' a person, page, or group, you can temporarily unfollow them for 30 days. This can either be done via the above method or through a quicker route on the news feed. Here's how to do so.

On Facebook, find the page or person you wish to 'snooze'. Click the ellipsis next to their name. Click Snooze for 30 days. You will now no longer see their messages on your news feed for 30 days. However, you can still see their posts by going to their profile or page.

How to Edit Your News Feeds Preferences

If you would prefer to have a list of your favorite friends on Facebook, it's simple to change your news feed preferences to display the people who are your Facebook top friends.



Why Does Facebook Not Show More Friends' Posts?

Facebook uses an algorithm to determine what will be shown on your news feed. The news feed includes status updates, photos, videos, links, app activities, as well as posts from pages and groups.



The Facebook news feed algorithm aims to figure out which posts you most want to see. This is based on your connections and activity on Facebook. If you like someone's posts frequently, they will be shown higher up on your news feeds. Also, a friend liking a mutual friend's photo or post is also more likely to rank highly.



To keep your friends ranking highly, you need to interact with their posts more often. However, the earlier methods are a more foolproof way of ensuring they stay high on your news feed.