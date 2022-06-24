What to Know Tap the message arrow in Instagram > Requests > Hidden Requests to view your message requests.

This article teaches you how to see message requests on Instagram. It also looks at how to manage them.



How to View Requested Messages on Instagram

While checking regular Instagram messages is pretty straightforward, message requests can seem hidden away. Here's how to view your requested messages on Instagram.

On Instagram, tap the arrow in the top right hand corner. Tap Requests. If you have a professional account, a number will be next to Requests denoting how many messages you have. Tap Hidden Requests. Sometimes, new messages will add a number next to this name, but other times, it will display 0 even if there are messages. Tap on any of the messages to view them. The sender can't yet see if you have 'seen' the message. Tap Accept to be able to respond to the message. Tap Delete to remove it from your account or tap Block to block the user's account and potentially report them to Instagram.

What Are Message Requests on Instagram?

Message requests on Instagram are much like Facebook's 'other' inbox. If someone you are not following on Instagram sends you a message, it goes to the message request section so that it doesn't fill up your inbox.



Often, these requests can be spam messages from accounts that are bots or scammers. They can also be messages from strangers keen to get in touch.



What Should I Do With a Message Request?

With any message request, you have a few options.



Accept the message and allow them to send you more and see that you have 'seen' the message request. The message will be moved to your primary inbox so that it is easier to access. You can then reply like you would any friend on Instagram.



Delete the message. The other user won't know that you deleted or have even seen it.



Ignore, block, or report the account. Tap block and choose one of those options. By reporting the account, you can block any others the person creates. Oddly, you will still need to delete the message separately to remove it from your message requests.



It's a good idea to be wary of who could be messaging you. Unless you know the person, tap delete or even block if you wish to report them for spamming purposes. Even if you think you know the person, if their message seems unusual, err on the side of caution and avoid responding.