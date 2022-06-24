Social Media > Instagram How to See Message Requests on Instagram You get a message request when an IG user you don't follow sends you a DM By Jennifer Allen Jennifer Allen Twitter Writer Swansea University, Staffordshire University Jennifer Allen has been writing about technology since 2010. Her work has appeared in Mashable, TechRadar, and many more publications. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 24, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section View Requested Messages What Are Message Requests? How to Respond Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Tap the message arrow in Instagram > Requests > Hidden Requests to view your message requests. Tap accept to message them back or delete to remove it.Tap block to report the user if you believe they are a spammer. This article teaches you how to see message requests on Instagram. It also looks at how to manage them. How to View Requested Messages on Instagram While checking regular Instagram messages is pretty straightforward, message requests can seem hidden away. Here's how to view your requested messages on Instagram. On Instagram, tap the arrow in the top right hand corner. Tap Requests. If you have a professional account, a number will be next to Requests denoting how many messages you have. Tap Hidden Requests. Sometimes, new messages will add a number next to this name, but other times, it will display 0 even if there are messages. Tap on any of the messages to view them. The sender can't yet see if you have 'seen' the message. Tap Accept to be able to respond to the message. Tap Delete to remove it from your account or tap Block to block the user's account and potentially report them to Instagram. What Are Message Requests on Instagram? Message requests on Instagram are much like Facebook's 'other' inbox. If someone you are not following on Instagram sends you a message, it goes to the message request section so that it doesn't fill up your inbox. Often, these requests can be spam messages from accounts that are bots or scammers. They can also be messages from strangers keen to get in touch. What Should I Do With a Message Request? With any message request, you have a few options. Accept the message and allow them to send you more and see that you have 'seen' the message request. The message will be moved to your primary inbox so that it is easier to access. You can then reply like you would any friend on Instagram. Delete the message. The other user won't know that you deleted or have even seen it.Ignore, block, or report the account. Tap block and choose one of those options. By reporting the account, you can block any others the person creates. Oddly, you will still need to delete the message separately to remove it from your message requests. It's a good idea to be wary of who could be messaging you. Unless you know the person, tap delete or even block if you wish to report them for spamming purposes. Even if you think you know the person, if their message seems unusual, err on the side of caution and avoid responding. FAQ How do I reply to a message on Instagram? First, select the Messenger icon in the upper-right corner of the home screen to reveal all of your messages. Select the message you want to reply to, type your response in the box at the bottom of the screen, and then tap Send. To reply to a specific message in a conversation, tap and hold on it, and then select Reply. How do I react to a message on Instagram? In the conversation, tap and hold on the message you want to react to. A selection of emojis will appear, but you can tap the plus sign to choose from any emoji. Tap the reaction to send it, or tap and hold to "super react," which adds an effect and a vibration. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit