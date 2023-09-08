How to See Hidden Games on Steam

What to Know Open Steam, and click the View button at the top-left.

This article explains how to view hidden games in your Steam Library. Any games you've removed won't show up using the following process, so be careful removing games from your Steam Library.

How to View Hidden Games on Steam

Once you've hidden a particular game on Steam, it won't show up in your library anymore, and you won't be able to search for it within your library. It can seem like the game is gone, but it's definitely not, and it only takes a few clicks to find any hidden games.

As long as you've got Steam installed on your computer, you've got all you need to view all your hidden games in your Steam Library.

Open Steam. Make sure you're signed in to your Steam account and, of course, connected to the internet. Click the View button. In the View dropdown list, click the Hidden Games button. It's the second entry in the menu. In the new window, you'll find all your hidden games. To return to your normal Steam Library, click the Show all collections button on the left side of the application.

Tips and Tricks for Viewing Hidden Games on Steam

Once you're looking at all your hidden Steam games, you can access all the traditional searching and sorting tools you usually have.

Using the search bar on the left, you can type in the text box to search directly for whatever game you need. You can also click the filter button next to the search box to apply filters.

With this functionality, you can check for installed games you can play by yourself games, sort by a particular genre, and check for games compatible with Steam Deck, among others.

You can also view hidden Steam content within this window, like soundtracks, software, or tools. For example, you may have soundtracks you've acquired on Steam but don't want them clogging up your library, so you can hide them and later find them.