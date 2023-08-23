4 Ways to See Blocked Numbers on iPhone

The Settings app can show you all blocked numbers in Phone, Messages, and FaceTime

By
Sam Costello
Writer
  • Ithaca College
Sam Costello has been writing about tech since 2000. His writing has appeared in publications such as CNN.com, PC World, InfoWord, and many others.
Published on August 23, 2023

In This Article

What to Know

  • The iPhone's Settings app can show you all blocked numbers.
  • Settings > Phone or Messages or FaceTime > Blocked Contacts.

This article explains how to find blocked numbers on an iPhone for the Phone, Messages, and FaceTime apps.

How to Find Blocked Numbers in the Phone App

Blocking callers in the Phone app is perhaps the most common use for this feature (at least it is for me; how do I get off these telemarketing lists?!). To find the list of numbers you've blocked from calling you in the pre-installed Phone app, follow these steps:

  1. Tap Settings.

  2. Tap Phone.

    Highlighted steps to get to the Phone settings in the Settings app on an iPhone.

  3. Tap Blocked Contacts.

  4. From this list, you can see all blocked contacts. To unblock a contact, swipe right to left on the contact and tap Unblock.

    Highlighted steps to see the Blocked Contacts in the Phone's settings in the Settings app on an iPhone.

You can also see blocked contacts in the Voicemail section of the Phone app. To do this, go to Phone > Voicemail > Blocked Messages. This list contains all of the voicemails left for you by numbers you have blocked.

How to Find Blocked Callers in FaceTime

Blocking callers isn't limited to the Phone app. You can block callers in FaceTime, too. Here's how to find the list of people you've blocked:

  1. Tap Settings.

  2. Tap FaceTime.

    Highlighted steps to get to the FaceTime settings in the Settings app on an iPhone.

  3. Tap Blocked Contacts.

  4. This list shows all blocked contacts. To unblock a contact so they can FaceTime you again, swipe right to left and tap Unblock.

    Highlighted steps to see the Blocked Contacts in FaceTime's settings in the Settings app on an iPhone.

How to Find Blocked Numbers in Messages

To find the list of phone numbers you've blocked from sending you texts using the pre-installed Messages app, do this:

  1. Tap Settings.

  2. Tap Messages.

    Highlighted steps to get to the Messages settings in the Settings app on an iPhone.

  3. Tap Blocked Contacts.

  4. These are all of the contacts you've blocked from contacting you. To unblock them so they can text you, swipe right to left on a number and tap Unblock.

    Highlighted steps to see the Blocked Contacts in Messages' settings in the Settings app on an iPhone.

iPhone Blocked Numbers FAQ

Finding blocked callers is just one aspect of managing who can contact you on your iPhone. Here are answers to some other important questions about blocking numbers:

  • How do I block a contact on my iPhone? The steps differ depending on what app you're using, so we've written a handful of articles on this topic, including How to Block a Number on iPhone and How to Block No Caller ID Calls on iPhone.
  • How do I unblock a contact on my iPhone? Use the steps from each section above, swipe right to left across the number you want to unblock, then tap Delete. Check out How to Unblock a Number on iPhone or iPad for more in-depth instructions.
  • When a blocked contact calls or texts, what happens? When someone you've blocked tries to contact you, calls are sent to voicemail, and texts and FaceTime calls don't come through to your phone.
  • Will people know if I blocked them? No. There's no indication to people you've blocked that their messages aren't getting to you. Their calls go to voicemail, and their texts look like they've gone through, and you just didn't answer.
  • Can I also block contacts in other Apple apps? Yes. The Mail app lets you block people from sending you emails. To do that, open an email from the sender you want to block > tap their email address so their contact details appear > tap Block This Contact.
