4 Ways to See Blocked Numbers on iPhone

What to Know The iPhone's Settings app can show you all blocked numbers.

Settings > Phone or Messages or FaceTime > Blocked Contacts.

This article explains how to find blocked numbers on an iPhone for the Phone, Messages, and FaceTime apps.

How to Find Blocked Numbers in the Phone App

Blocking callers in the Phone app is perhaps the most common use for this feature (at least it is for me; how do I get off these telemarketing lists?!). To find the list of numbers you've blocked from calling you in the pre-installed Phone app, follow these steps:

Tap Settings. Tap Phone. Tap Blocked Contacts. From this list, you can see all blocked contacts. To unblock a contact, swipe right to left on the contact and tap Unblock.

You can also see blocked contacts in the Voicemail section of the Phone app. To do this, go to Phone > Voicemail > Blocked Messages. This list contains all of the voicemails left for you by numbers you have blocked.

How to Find Blocked Callers in FaceTime

Blocking callers isn't limited to the Phone app. You can block callers in FaceTime, too. Here's how to find the list of people you've blocked:

Tap Settings. Tap FaceTime. Tap Blocked Contacts. This list shows all blocked contacts. To unblock a contact so they can FaceTime you again, swipe right to left and tap Unblock.

How to Find Blocked Numbers in Messages

To find the list of phone numbers you've blocked from sending you texts using the pre-installed Messages app, do this:

Tap Settings. Tap Messages. Tap Blocked Contacts. These are all of the contacts you've blocked from contacting you. To unblock them so they can text you, swipe right to left on a number and tap Unblock.

iPhone Blocked Numbers FAQ

Finding blocked callers is just one aspect of managing who can contact you on your iPhone. Here are answers to some other important questions about blocking numbers: