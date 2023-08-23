Mobile Phones > iPhone & iOS 4 Ways to See Blocked Numbers on iPhone The Settings app can show you all blocked numbers in Phone, Messages, and FaceTime By Sam Costello Sam Costello Writer Ithaca College Sam Costello has been writing about tech since 2000. His writing has appeared in publications such as CNN.com, PC World, InfoWord, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 23, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section In the Phone App In FaceTime In Messages FAQ What to Know The iPhone's Settings app can show you all blocked numbers.Settings > Phone or Messages or FaceTime > Blocked Contacts. This article explains how to find blocked numbers on an iPhone for the Phone, Messages, and FaceTime apps. How to Find Blocked Numbers in the Phone App Blocking callers in the Phone app is perhaps the most common use for this feature (at least it is for me; how do I get off these telemarketing lists?!). To find the list of numbers you've blocked from calling you in the pre-installed Phone app, follow these steps: Tap Settings. Tap Phone. Tap Blocked Contacts. From this list, you can see all blocked contacts. To unblock a contact, swipe right to left on the contact and tap Unblock. You can also see blocked contacts in the Voicemail section of the Phone app. To do this, go to Phone > Voicemail > Blocked Messages. This list contains all of the voicemails left for you by numbers you have blocked. How to Find Blocked Callers in FaceTime Blocking callers isn't limited to the Phone app. You can block callers in FaceTime, too. Here's how to find the list of people you've blocked: Tap Settings. Tap FaceTime. Tap Blocked Contacts. This list shows all blocked contacts. To unblock a contact so they can FaceTime you again, swipe right to left and tap Unblock. How to Find Blocked Numbers in Messages To find the list of phone numbers you've blocked from sending you texts using the pre-installed Messages app, do this: Tap Settings. Tap Messages. Tap Blocked Contacts. These are all of the contacts you've blocked from contacting you. To unblock them so they can text you, swipe right to left on a number and tap Unblock. iPhone Blocked Numbers FAQ Finding blocked callers is just one aspect of managing who can contact you on your iPhone. Here are answers to some other important questions about blocking numbers: How do I block a contact on my iPhone? The steps differ depending on what app you're using, so we've written a handful of articles on this topic, including How to Block a Number on iPhone and How to Block No Caller ID Calls on iPhone. How do I unblock a contact on my iPhone? Use the steps from each section above, swipe right to left across the number you want to unblock, then tap Delete. Check out How to Unblock a Number on iPhone or iPad for more in-depth instructions. When a blocked contact calls or texts, what happens? When someone you've blocked tries to contact you, calls are sent to voicemail, and texts and FaceTime calls don't come through to your phone. Will people know if I blocked them? No. There's no indication to people you've blocked that their messages aren't getting to you. Their calls go to voicemail, and their texts look like they've gone through, and you just didn't answer. Can I also block contacts in other Apple apps? Yes. The Mail app lets you block people from sending you emails. To do that, open an email from the sender you want to block > tap their email address so their contact details appear > tap Block This Contact. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit