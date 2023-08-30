Mobile Phones > Android 3 Ways to See Blocked Numbers on Android The Contacts, Phone, or Messages apps can show you blocked numbers By Tim Fisher Tim Fisher Senior Vice President & Group General Manager, Tech & Sustainability Emporia State University Tim Fisher has more than 30 years' of professional technology experience. He's been writing about tech for more than two decades and serves as the SVP and General Manager of Lifewire. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 30, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Use the Contacts App Use the Phone App Use the Messages App Block Lists for Third-Party Apps Block or Unblock Numbers What to Know Contacts app: Fix & manage > Blocked numbers.Phone app: Three-dot menu > Settings > Blocked numbers.Messages app: Account image > Spam & blocked > three-dot menu > Blocked numbers. This article explains how to see the list of blocked numbers on Android. These directions are primarily for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones, but these steps should work similarly on other devices. Use the Contacts App to See Blocked Numbers There are a few ways to see the list of blocked phone numbers on your Android phone, but using the Contacts app is the easiest method, at least on a Pixel. Open the Contacts app. Tap Fix & manage at the bottom. Select Blocked numbers. The numbers you've blocked will appear on a list at the bottom of this screen. Find Blocked Numbers in the Phone App You can also find blocked numbers from the Phone app. It works basically the same way on both Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones. Open the Phone app. Tap the three-dot menu at the top right, and select Settings from the drop-down menu. On some devices, you can choose Blocked directly from this menu. Select Blocked numbers (Pixel phones), or Block numbers (Galaxy phones). See Blocked Numbers in the Messages App Using the Messages app to find blocked numbers on Android is especially useful if you want to see any blocked texts. Google Pixel Directions Open the Messages app. Tap your account image at the top right. If you don't see it immediately, you're probably already in a conversation; use the back button to return to the main screen. Select Spam & blocked. Listed here are spam messages and texts from numbers you've blocked. To view all the blocked phone numbers, tap the three-dot menu at the top and then choose Blocked numbers. Samsung Galaxy Directions Open the Samsung Messages app. Select the three-dot menu and then tap Settings. Tap Block numbers and spam. Choose Block numbers to see the blocked numbers on your phone or Blocked messages to review any texts you've blocked. On other devices, tap the three-dot menu button at the top of the texting app, followed by Blocked > Settings button > Blocked Contacts. How to Find Blocked Numbers in Other Android Apps The instructions listed above pertain only to phone numbers blocked on an Android phone, but many other apps can make phone calls. Some of those apps provide an actual phone number and often number-blocking abilities as well. Here's how to find blocked numbers in some of the more popular apps: TextNow: Go to the three-lined menu > Settings > Calling > Phone Numbers Blocked. Google Voice: Look for the red blocked symbol ⊘ or open the Blocked users list in your Google account. Skype: Tap your profile image and then go to Settings > Contacts > Blocked contacts. TextFree: This app doesn't list blocked numbers, but you can contact the company for help. Or, send the number a text message if you want to unblock them. Block or Unblock Numbers on Android When a phone number is blocked, you won't receive calls or texts from that specific number. One easy way to block a phone number on Android is with a quick tap-and-hold on the number in the Phone app, then select Block. You can change your mind anytime and delete a number from the block list in just a few seconds. To unblock a number on Android from the Blocked numbers screen, tap X next to the number and then confirm the action by tapping Unblock. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit