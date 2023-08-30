3 Ways to See Blocked Numbers on Android

What to Know Contacts app: Fix & manage > Blocked numbers .

> . Phone app: Three-dot menu > Settings > Blocked numbers .

> > . Messages app: Account image > Spam & blocked > three-dot menu > Blocked numbers.

This article explains how to see the list of blocked numbers on Android. These directions are primarily for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones, but these steps should work similarly on other devices.

Use the Contacts App to See Blocked Numbers

There are a few ways to see the list of blocked phone numbers on your Android phone, but using the Contacts app is the easiest method, at least on a Pixel.



Open the Contacts app.

Tap Fix & manage at the bottom. Select Blocked numbers. The numbers you've blocked will appear on a list at the bottom of this screen.

Find Blocked Numbers in the Phone App

You can also find blocked numbers from the Phone app. It works basically the same way on both Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones.

Open the Phone app. Tap the three-dot menu at the top right, and select Settings from the drop-down menu. On some devices, you can choose Blocked directly from this menu. Select Blocked numbers (Pixel phones), or Block numbers (Galaxy phones).

See Blocked Numbers in the Messages App

Using the Messages app to find blocked numbers on Android is especially useful if you want to see any blocked texts.

Google Pixel Directions

Open the Messages app. Tap your account image at the top right. If you don't see it immediately, you're probably already in a conversation; use the back button to return to the main screen.

Select Spam & blocked. Listed here are spam messages and texts from numbers you've blocked. To view all the blocked phone numbers, tap the three-dot menu at the top and then choose Blocked numbers.

Samsung Galaxy Directions

Open the Samsung Messages app. Select the three-dot menu and then tap Settings. Tap Block numbers and spam. Choose Block numbers to see the blocked numbers on your phone or Blocked messages to review any texts you've blocked.

On other devices, tap the three-dot menu button at the top of the texting app, followed by Blocked > Settings button > Blocked Contacts.

How to Find Blocked Numbers in Other Android Apps

The instructions listed above pertain only to phone numbers blocked on an Android phone, but many other apps can make phone calls. Some of those apps provide an actual phone number and often number-blocking abilities as well.

Here's how to find blocked numbers in some of the more popular apps:

TextNow : Go to the three-lined menu > Settings > Calling > Phone Numbers Blocked .

: Go to the > > > . Google Voice : Look for the red blocked symbol ⊘ or open the Blocked users list in your Google account.

: Look for the red blocked symbol ⊘ or open the Blocked users list in your Google account. Skype : Tap your profile image and then go to Settings > Contacts > Blocked contacts .

: Tap your and then go to > > . TextFree: This app doesn't list blocked numbers, but you can contact the company for help. Or, send the number a text message if you want to unblock them.



Block or Unblock Numbers on Android

When a phone number is blocked, you won't receive calls or texts from that specific number. One easy way to block a phone number on Android is with a quick tap-and-hold on the number in the Phone app, then select Block.

You can change your mind anytime and delete a number from the block list in just a few seconds. To unblock a number on Android from the Blocked numbers screen, tap X next to the number and then confirm the action by tapping Unblock.

