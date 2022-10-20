News > Smart & Connected Life Security Company Arlo Made a New 'Button' to Alert Authorities When in Danger It works with a dedicated app By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on October 20, 2022 11:17AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Security firm Arlo has just unveiled a pair of tools to help keep you safe, including a standalone gadget that alerts authorities when pressed. The appropriately-named Arlo Safe Button alerts pre-selected security experts when pressed, along with sending location information to allow emergency responders to arrive at the scene quickly. The button works anytime, day or night, and the small form factor makes it easy to stuff inside a pocket, purse, or just about anywhere else. Arlo The button integrates with the just-launched Arlo Safe app, bringing even more security-focused features to the table. The app leverages your phone’s sensors to detect car crashes automatically, records audio and video to share details with law enforcement, and sends location data and medical information to the appropriate contacts in the event of a dangerous scenario. The app also lets you get on the phone with a safety expert with just one click and they stay on the phone with you until the danger has passed, no matter what it is. You even get smart notifications alerting you when packages are delivered, cloud recordings of security incidents, and more. Arlo The cute lil Arlo Safe Button costs $30 and is available through the company’s website or at major retailers like Best Buy. The Android and iOS app is free to download, but many of the advanced features require a monthly subscription of $5 for one person and $10 for families. You can get two buttons and a year of family coverage for $120. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit