How to Screenshot on an Acer Laptop

What to Know Press Print Screen (often abbreviated as PrtSc ) to save a screenshot to the Windows Clipboard.

(often abbreviated as ) to save a screenshot to the Windows Clipboard. Use Windows + Print Screen to save a screenshot as an image file.

to save a screenshot as an image file. Windows + Shift + S will open Snipping Tool, an app that lets you capture just a portion of your screen.

Here's how to take a screenshot on an Acer laptop.

Screenshot on an Acer Laptop With Print Screen

You can take a screenshot by pressing the Print Screen button on the laptop's keyboard. It is usually found in the function row and may be abbreviated as PrtSc.

Print Screen will save a screenshot to the Windows Clipboard. You can then paste it into apps or web pages with Ctrl+V.

Print Screen will also save a screenshot to Microsoft OneDrive if you have the app installed and give it permission to take screenshots. By default, the app will ask for permission the first time you use Print Screen with OneDrive installed.

Screenshot on an Acer Laptop with Windows + Print Screen

To save a file rather than have it on the clipboard, press Windows + Print Screen. This will save a screenshot to This PC\Pictures\Screenshots.

Screenshot on an Acer Laptop with Snipping Tool

If you only need a portion of the screen, use the Snipping Tool. Here's how it works.

The most recent version of Snipping Tool was released for Windows 11 in winter of 2021. Windows 10 has a similar tool called Snip & Sketch. The instructions below also work with Snip & Sketch.

Open the Windows Start menu. Tap All Apps. Scroll to Snipping Tool and open it. The list of apps is alphabetical, so Snipping Tool is usually near the end. Tap New to start a new screenshot.

Snipping Tool offers multiple screenshot modes that let you capture only a specific area, a specific window, or the entire screen.

Screenshots are saved to the Windows Clipboard. Snipping Tool also functions as an image editor, so you can paste your screenshot into the app with Ctrl+V and then tap Save As to save it.



Screenshot on an Acer Laptop With Windows + Shift + S

Alternatively, you can summon Snipping Tool by pressing Windows + Shift + S. This will bypass the app's main screen and launch directly to snapping a screenshot.

Where are Screenshots Saved on an Acer Laptop?

Using the Print Screen button or the Snipping Tool will save a screenshot to the Windows Clipboard. This doesn't save the screenshot to a file, so you will need to paste the screenshot to an image editing app and save it.

Microsoft OneDrive users can turn on a feature which will save a copy of screenshots taken with Print Screen to OneDrive. The screenshot is saved as a PNG file to OneDrive\Pictures\Screenshots.

Windows+Print Screen will save a screenshot to ThisPC\Pictures\Screenshots as a PNG image file.

