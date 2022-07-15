What to Know Press the screenshot key.

key. Select Screen Record .

. Choose from one of three screen recording modes: record full screen, record partial screen, and record window.



This article shows how to screen record on a Chromebook or ChromeOS desktop using the built-in screen recording utility.

How to Screen Record on Chromebook with the Keyboard

This method works on any Chromebook or ChromeOS desktop with a bundled ChromeOS keyboard.

Press the Screenshot key on your Chromebook's keyboard. They key is located in the function row and has a camera icon printed on it. Press the Screen Record icon to switch to screen recording mode. You can now choose from three screen recording options, each located in the center of the toolbar. Record full screen : Used to record the entire screen at once.

: Used to record the entire screen at once. Record partial screen : Used to record only a portion of the screen. This option, when selected, will ask you to drag a box around the area you want to record.

: Used to record only a portion of the screen. This option, when selected, will ask you to drag a box around the area you want to record. Record window: Will only record the current browser or app window you select. A brief countdown will be displayed before the screen recording begins. Your microphone will not be turned on by default. Select Settings and then Record microphone to enable it. Select Stop screen recording, found in the ChromeOS task bar, to end the recording session.

How to Screen Record on a Chromebook with the System Tray

This method accesses screen recording through the system tray on the lower right-hand side of the desktop. It works on any device running ChromeOS.

Open the system tray. Select Screen capture. Press the Screen Record icon to switch to screen recording mode.

Choose from three screen recording options. Record full screen : Used to record the entire screen.

: Used to record the entire screen. Record partial screen : Used to record a portion of the screen. This option will ask you to drag a box around the area you want to record.

: Used to record a portion of the screen. This option will ask you to drag a box around the area you want to record. Record window: Will only record the current browser or app window you select. Select Stop screen recording to end the recording session.

Where Are Screen Recordings Saved on a Chromebook?

A notification will appear when a screen recording ends. Tap this notification to view the file.

All screen recordings save to the Videos folder. You can view this folder in the Files app, which is located on the taskbar.

You can also find screen recordings listed under Downloads.

Screen recordings aren't saved to Google Drive. You'll have to manually move them from the Videos folder to your Google Drive folder.

What File Type Are Screen Recordings on a Chromebook?

Screen recordings are saved as .webm video files. This is not a common format, so you may need to reformat the video to use it with some video editing software. Our free video converter software article will point you in the right direction.

