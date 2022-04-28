How to Schedule a Post on Facebook

What to Know On Facebook: Groups > New Message > Schedule .

On a Facebook Page: Publishing Tools > Create post > Schedule post > Save.

You can also schedule a post with Creator Studio and Facebook's Meta Business Suite.



This article explains how to schedule posts on Facebook Pages and Groups. Facebook doesn't allow scheduling posts on personal posts.

The steps to schedule a post on Facebook Groups and Pages is slightly different. On Pages, the feature is now managed by Facebook's Meta Business Suite.

How to Schedule a Post on a Facebook Group

Here's how to schedule a post on a Facebook Group via the desktop website interface.

You have to be an admin or a moderator to schedule a group post.

Once you've logged into your Facebook account, from your Feed, select Groups in the left menu and go to the specific group you manage. Tap the text box for a new message and write your message. Select the Schedule icon next to the blue Post button. Pick the date and time for the post to be published in the future and click Schedule.

How to Schedule a Post on a Facebook Group in the Mobile App

The steps to schedule a post on the Facebook app are similar for Android and iOS. The screenshots below are from iOS.

Open the Facebook app and sign into your account. Select Menu from the bottom-right of the screen. Select Groups. Choose the Group you manage from the carousel on top. Tap the text field and compose your message. Select Schedule to open the date picker. Choose a date and time, and then select Save to schedule your post.

Tip: To reschedule a post, go to the Admin tools on the left panel. Tap on See more to reveal and select the Scheduled Posts setting. Select Reschedule Post and enter a new date and time.

How to Schedule a Post on a Facebook Page

With Facebook's rebranding to Meta, the old Facebook Business Suite is now the Meta Business Suite. Its function is to help you schedule posts on your Facebook Page, and the Instagram account remains the same. The primary tool to schedule posts on a Facebook Page is the Planner.

Log into Facebook in a web browser and select the Facebook Page you moderate. There are three ways to create a new post and place it on a schedule. Select Create post and write the text.

and write the text. Select Planner > Create > Create post .

> > . Select Publishing tools > Create post. On the New post window, enter your message in the text field. Then select the tiny downward arrow next to the blue Publish button. Choose Schedule post. Schedule your post at the optimal time Facebook suggests or manually select a date and time in the future to publish your post. Once you've selected the date, click Save.

Note: Scheduled posts need to be shared between 20 minutes and 75 days from when you create them. Though, this limitation doesn't seem to be enforced on the mobile apps as we will see below.

How to Schedule a Post on a Facebook Page on a Mobile

You can use Facebook's Creator Studio, or the Meta Business Suite app for Android and iOS to schedule a post on a Facebook Page. There are some differences between the the latter, but both allow you to post and schedule posts on Facebook Pages.

The screenshots below are from iOS.

Note: There are some noteworthy differences between the Facebook's page management apps. Creator Studio is for insights on posted videos on your Pages. The Meta Business Suite gives you more granular controls to manage your Page content and also connects to Instagram.

Using Creator Studio

Creator Studio also let's you schedule posts for future publication.

Open Creator Studio. Select New Post. Select Video, Photo, Live, or Text. Create a post and select Next. Select Publishing Options. Choose Schedule and pick a date and time in the future. Come back to the Publishing screen and select Schedule.

How to Use Meta Business Suite

Meta Business Suite also let's you schedule posts for future publication.

Open the Meta Business Suite app. Tap the "+" icon to display the Create New screen. Choose the type of post you want to schedule. Compose the message in the field and select Next. Select Schedule for later as the scheduling option. Pick the date and time from the picker and select Schedule. Facebook schedules the post and you can check the Planner (the calendar) screen to verify the slot.