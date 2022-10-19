Mobile Phones > iPhone & iOS How to Schedule an Email on iPhone Tap and hold the Send button in Mail for scheduling options By Sam Costello Sam Costello Facebook Twitter Writer Ithaca College Sam Costello has been writing about tech since 2000. His writing has appeared in publications such as CNN.com, PC World, InfoWord, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on October 19, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Schedule Emails Change or Cancel Scheduled Emails Frequently Asked Questions What to Know In the Mail app: In new email, tap and hold send button > Send Later > pick date and time > Done.To change a scheduled send time, tap Mailboxes > Send Later > Edit > pick date and time > Done.To cancel a scheduled send, tap Mailboxes > Send Later > Edit > Cancel Send Later. This article explains how to schedule an email to be sent later. You'll need to be using iOS 16 or higher on your iPhone. How to Schedule Emails on iPhone To write an email now and schedule it to be sent later, follow these steps: In the pre-installed Mail app, tap the icon to create a new email. Address and write the email as you normally would. Tap and hold the send button. Release when the menu appears. To pick the suggested send time, tap it. To choose a different time, tap Send Later... Pick the date to send the email by tapping the calendar date. Pick the time by tapping the time and moving the scroll wheels. When you have the date and time you want, tap Done. The email is now scheduled to be sent at that time and you go back to your inbox. While this article is specifically about scheduling an email on iPhone, the same steps work on an iPad running iPadOS 16 or higher. How to Change or Cancel Scheduled Emails on iPhone If you've scheduled an email on iPhone, you may need to change the day and time it will send or even cancel the send entirely. Here's how to find and edit scheduled emails: Tap Mailboxes to go to the full view of all mailboxes set up on your phone. Tap Send Later to see a list of all scheduled emails. Tap the email whose sending schedule you want to edit. If you'd rather delete the email, swipe right to left on it and tap Trash . In the schedule area, tap Edit. Pick a new day and time and tap Done. To cancel the scheduled send or to edit the text of the email, tap Cancel Send Later. This puts the message in your drafts, where you can edit or delete it, and then schedule it again when you're ready. Some third-party email apps for iPhone–such as Gmail and Spark, among others—also support scheduling emails. The exact steps in those apps are different, but the basic concepts are the same. FAQ How do I schedule an email in Gmail? After composing your email, select the down arrow to the left of the Send button, then Schedule Send. Next, choose the date and time you want to schedule the email for. Note that Gmail will let you schedule a maximum of 100 emails at one time. How do I schedule email in Outlook? When your email is ready, select the More options drop-down arrow under Tags, then under Delivery Options turn on the Do not deliver before checkbox. Set the date and time you want the email to send, then Close and select Send. How do I set up a recurring email in Outlook? Open Email Options and select Recurring, then choose how often you want the email to be sent (daily, weekly, monthly). Select OK to save settings, enter a recipient, then select Create Recurring Email. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit