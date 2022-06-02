How to Schedule an Email in Gmail

What to Know Web: Arrow next to Send > Schedule Send . Choose a quick or custom date and time.

This article explains how to schedule an email to send later in Gmail. You can use this feature on the Gmail website or in the mobile app on Android or iPhone.

Schedule an Email for Later on the Gmail Site

On the Gmail site, you can schedule new emails you compose, messages you reply to, or those you forward to others. Here's how it works.



In the email box where you compose, reply, or forward emails, select the arrow to the right of the Send button and choose Schedule send. You’ll see a pop-up window with a few dates and times available such as tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon, or Monday morning. You can pick one of these, and the email will send on that day and at that time. Alternatively, you can choose the exact date and time you want. In the pop-up window, select Pick date & time. Use the calendar to pick the date or enter the date in the corresponding field on the top right. Then, enter the time in that field. Click Schedule send when you finish. You’ll see a brief message on the bottom left of the Gmail screen letting you know your email is being scheduled. You’ll also notice an Undo option if you change your mind.

View Scheduled Emails on the Web

You can review the emails you schedule on the Gmail website as well as cancel any that are scheduled if needed. Plus, you can see messages you’ve scheduled on your mobile device if you sync using the same Gmail account.



Expand the left-hand navigation if necessary and choose the Scheduled label. You’ll see all scheduled emails listed on the right along with the dates they are set to be sent. To cancel, selected a scheduled message from the list. Then, choose Cancel send at the top of the email. When you cancel a scheduled email, you can then access it in the Drafts folder. You’ll also see a message letting you know this display briefly on the bottom left.

Schedule an Email for Later in the Gmail Mobile App

If you use the Gmail app on your mobile device, you can schedule emails there as well. This includes new messages, replies, and forwards, just like on the Gmail website.



Compose a new message or select one to reply to or forward. Tap the three dots on the top right of the email and pick Schedule send. Select one of the preset dates and times like Tomorrow morning, Tomorrow afternoon, or Monday morning. Alternatively, choose Pick date & time to set a custom schedule. Use the calendar to pick the date and then tap the time field to choose a time. Tap Save. You’ll see a message at the bottom letting you know your email is being scheduled. You’ll also see an Undo option if you change your mind about sending it later.

View Scheduled Emails in the Mobile App

You can view scheduled emails and cancel any you prefer not to send later just as easily in the Gmail mobile app. This not only includes messages you schedule in the app but also messages you've scheduled via the website using the same Gmail account.



Tap the menu icon (three lines) on the top left. Then, choose the Scheduled label. You’ll see all scheduled emails with the dates they are set to be sent. To cancel a scheduled message, select it from the list and choose Cancel send at the top of the email. Any scheduled emails you cancel go to the Drafts folder where you can edit, discard, send immediately, or reschedule.