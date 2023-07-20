How to Scan QR Codes on iPhone

What to Know iPhone (iOS 11 or later): Launch the Camera app, frame the QR code, and tap the notification.

The Control Center can have a feature for even faster access to scanning.

This article explains how to scan QR (Quick Response) codes on an iPhone. Instructions apply to devices running iOS 11 and above.

How to Scan a QR Code With an iPhone Running iOS 11 or Later

Apple added built-in QR Code scanning with iOS 11 (2017). To scan a QR code with an iPhone camera, follow these steps:

Launch the Camera app. Frame the QR code. Once the camera sees the QR Code, you'll see a yellow outline around the QR Code and a little descriptor just below the code. Tap the code to go to the code's destination.

How to Scan QR Codes With iOS 10 or Earlier

Because Apple didn't add QR Code scanning until IOS 11, you used to have to scan QR Codes with the Wallet app. Unfortunately, the Wallet app didn't understand all QR Codes; it could only handle event tickets, boarding passes, coupons, and loyalty cards.

Best iPhone QR Code Reader App

The free Quick Scan – QR Code Reader is a full-featured app that can read QR codes out in the world and from images in your photo roll. This is an older app with only mediocre reviews, but it's slim pickens when it comes to free software that runs on iOS 10 and earlier.

It can also add contacts to your address book, open links, map locations, and add events to your calendar app. You can save codes for future reference, and the app has unlimited storage. Launch the app and point to the QR code you want to scan. If it leads to a URL, you'll get a tappable notification.

Add QR Code Scanner to Control Center

Apple now lets you add the built-in scanner to the Control Center, so you don't have to open the camera app. Well, technically, it's the Camera app, but now you can get to the scanner from any app you happen to be in via the Control Center.

Open the Settings app, swipe down and tap Control Center. Swipe down and click the green + button next to Code Scanner. You can now swipe down to open the Control Center and easily tap Code Scanner.