How to Scan QR Codes on iPhone

The Camera app understands QR codes or add a QR scanner to the Control Center

By
Molly McLaughlin
Senior Editor & Content Strategist
Molly K. McLaughlin has been a technology editor and writer for over a dozen years. She runs product reviews for Lifewire, overseeing the process from hands-on testing to publishing.
Published on July 20, 2023

What to Know

  • iPhone (iOS 11 or later): Launch the Camera app, frame the QR code, and tap the notification.
  • The Control Center can have a feature for even faster access to scanning.

This article explains how to scan QR (Quick Response) codes on an iPhone. Instructions apply to devices running iOS 11 and above.

How to Scan a QR Code With an iPhone Running iOS 11 or Later

Apple added built-in QR Code scanning with iOS 11 (2017). To scan a QR code with an iPhone camera, follow these steps:

  1. Launch the Camera app.

  2. Frame the QR code.

    An example of a QC Code being scanned on an iPhone.

  3. Once the camera sees the QR Code, you'll see a yellow outline around the QR Code and a little descriptor just below the code. Tap the code to go to the code's destination.

How to Scan QR Codes With iOS 10 or Earlier

Because Apple didn't add QR Code scanning until IOS 11, you used to have to scan QR Codes with the Wallet app. Unfortunately, the Wallet app didn't understand all QR Codes; it could only handle event tickets, boarding passes, coupons, and loyalty cards.

Best iPhone QR Code Reader App

The free Quick Scan – QR Code Reader is a full-featured app that can read QR codes out in the world and from images in your photo roll. This is an older app with only mediocre reviews, but it's slim pickens when it comes to free software that runs on iOS 10 and earlier.

iPhone QR reader

It can also add contacts to your address book, open links, map locations, and add events to your calendar app. You can save codes for future reference, and the app has unlimited storage. Launch the app and point to the QR code you want to scan. If it leads to a URL, you'll get a tappable notification.

Add QR Code Scanner to Control Center

Apple now lets you add the built-in scanner to the Control Center, so you don't have to open the camera app. Well, technically, it's the Camera app, but now you can get to the scanner from any app you happen to be in via the Control Center.

  1. Open the Settings app, swipe down and tap Control Center.

    Highlighted steps to get to the Control Center settings in the Settings App on the iPhone.

  2. Swipe down and click the green + button next to Code Scanner.

  3. You can now swipe down to open the Control Center and easily tap Code Scanner.

    The green plus button highlighted to add QR Code scanner to the iOS Control Center (also pictured).
FAQ
  • How do I use the Magnifier on the iPhone?

    The magnifier uses your iPhone's camera to enlarge to help you see in darker places (ahem, restaurants!). The quickest way is to swipe down from the upper right of your iPhone and tap the magnifying glass (it has a little plus in the center). Once it opens up, you can change the zoom level and even use filters if certain colors make it hard to see. We go into more detail in our iPhone Magnifier article.

  • Can I customize the Control Center?

    Yes. Settings app > Control Center > Use the plus or minus buttons to add and remove items. Then anytime you need one of those little tools, they are just a little pull-down away. Check out our How to Use Control Center on an iPhone article for more information.

