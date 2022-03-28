What to Know In the Camera app, tap the Settings gear , and turn on Scan QR codes . Then, point the camera at the QR code.

This article explains how to scan a QR code on Samsung. Instructions apply broadly to all Samsung phones and tablets.

Does Samsung Have a QR Scanner?

All Samsungs have built-in QR scanning tools. There are multiple ways to scan QR codes with a Samsung device:

Use the Camera app

Use Quick Tiles

Use Bixby Vision



Use the Samsung Internet app



How Do I Scan a QR Code With My Samsung?

Your options for scanning QR codes depend on your model. If one of the methods below doesn't work, try another.

Scan QR Codes With the Samsung Camera App

If your Samsung device runs Android 9 or later, the Camera app has a built-in QR scanner. Here's how to enable it:



Open the Camera app. Tap the Settings gear.

Turn on Scan QR codes if it's not already enabled. You only have to do this once. Go back to the Camera app and point it at the QR code. Hold the camera still for a few seconds. The app will read the QR code. Tap the pop-up window to follow the link.

Scan QR Codes via Quick Tiles

Samsung devices with Android 9 and up also have a QR scanner shortcut in the Quick Tiles menu:



Swipe down from the top of the screen twice to open Quick Tiles.

Tap Scan QR code. If you don't see the Scan QR code tile, swipe right and tap Add (+), then drag it into your Quick Tiles. When the Camera app opens, point it at the QR code to scan it. If the QR Code doesn't scan, tap the Settings Gear and make sure Scan QR codes is enabled.

Scan QR Codes With Samsung Bixby Vision

If you have an older Samsung device, you can scan QR codes using Bixby Vision:

Open the Camera app. Tap Bixby Vision. Tap Allow if prompted.

Swipe left to go to the QR Code scanner. Point your camera at the QR code to scan it.

Scan QR Codes in a Web Browser or From Your Photos

If you have a photo of a QR code, or you if see a QR code online, you can scan it using the Samsung Internet app.

Using your Samsung phone, take a screenshot or photo the QR code you want to scan. Open the Samsung Internet app.

Tap the three-line menu.

Tap Settings.

If you see the QR code scanner in the pop-up window, tap it and skip to step 9. Tap Layout and menu > Customize Menu. On some devices, tap Useful features in the Settings menu to enable the QR code reader. Tap and hold QR code scanner, then drag it down into the bottom window. Tap Back (<) to return to the browser. Tap the three-line menu again, then tap QR code scanner (you might have to scroll down in the pop-up menu to find it). Give the app permission to use your camera if prompted. Use your camera to scan a QR code, or tap the Photo icon to choose a photo on your device. Choose a photo or screenshot of a QR code. Your phone will automatically scan it and open the link in the browser.

Why Does My Samsung Not Scan QR Codes?

Check your camera's settings to make sure QR scanning is enabled. Your Samsung device may not support all of the methods outlined above. If none of them work for you, download an app for scanning QR codes on Android.

Other possible reasons you can't scan a QR code include:

You're holding your camera at an angle.

Your phone is too close or too far away.

The light is too dim.

The camera lens is dirty.

The code is too small or blurry.

The QR code link has expired.

