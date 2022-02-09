Say Hello to the Galaxy Tab S8 Series

Samsung’s newest lineup of S series tablets has been revealed and includes the Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra.

Starting with the Galaxy Tab S8, you can expect an 11-inch FullHD LED display at 2560 x 1600, a 4nm Octa Core processor, 8GB of RAM, and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. It also sports a 13MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera, supports 4K video, and the speakers support Dolby Atmos. Rounding out the package is an 8,000mAh fast-charging battery, along with a pack-in S Pen.

The Galaxy Tab S+ is pretty much the same as the standard S8, but with one notable upgrade: a larger 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display at 2800 x 1752. However, the S8+ (along with all of the other new S8 models) also offers support for an external microSD card up to 1TB in size. All of the tablets in the S8 series will include Android 12 out of the box as well.

And then there’s the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which, as you’d expect, is sporting the highest specs of the three new tablets. It has a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display at 2960 x 1848 and includes all the other bells and whistles found in the other S8 models. Plus, it offers more memory options with 8GM RAM and 128GB storage, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, or 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Preorders for all of the new Galaxy Tab S8 models are currently open, and shipping is set to begin February 25.

You can grab the S8 starting at $699 in Graphite, Silver, or Pink Gold, the S8+ starting at $899 with the same color variety, or the S8 Ultra starting at $1999 in Graphite.