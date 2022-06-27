How to Save or Share Music from Instagram Reels

What to Know Tap the name of the audio track under the creator's name, then tap Save Audio .

This article explains how to save music on Instagram, how to share music from Instagram Reels, and how to add music to your own Instagram Reels. The instructions apply to the Instagram app for iOS and Android.



How to Save Songs on Instagram

Follow these steps to save music from an Instagram Reel:



Open the Instagram Reel and tap the name of the audio track under the creator's name.

You'll see all the Reels that use the same audio. Tap Save Audio.

The audio isn't saved to your device; it's only saved on the app.

There's no option to save audio from Instagram Reels on Instagram.com.

How to Share Music on Instagram

After saving an audio track, you can share it in a direct message or in another app.

To send the audio in a direct message, tap Share (the paper airplane), then tap Send next to the person you want to share it with. To share the audio in another app, tap the three dots, then tap Copy Link and paste it into the other app.

How to Add Saved Music to Your Instagram Reels

Once you've saved an audio track, you can use it in your own Instagram Reel.

Tap Add (+) > Reel.

Tap the Music Note.

Tap Saved.

Tap the audio you want to add. Tap Play to listen before you choose.

Use the slider to choose, then tap Done.

