This article explains how to save a Live Photo as a video so you can more easily share it.

How to Save a Live Photo as a Video on iPhone

Apple's Live Photos combine a still photo with a little video before and after, but the feature doesn't work well outside Apple's apps. Follow these steps to save a Live Photo as a video. This method will work on both iPhone and iPad devices.

In the Photos app, open the Live Photo you want to save as a video and tap the share button. Select Save as Video from the list of options. The Live Photo will save as a video immediately.

The new video doesn't always appear in your Photos view, which is the default when the Photos app is opened. You may need to navigate to Albums, then Recents, to find the video file.

How to Save a Live Photo as a Video Using a Shortcut

This method will set up a shortcut for saving a Live Photo as a video on your iPhone or iPad. This is useful if you do this often or want to quickly save a large number of live photos as videos.

