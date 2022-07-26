How to Save a Google Spreadsheet to Desktop

What to Know Select File > Download followed by the file type of choice. Then select a save location.

This article explains how to download Google spreadsheets from Google Sheets in a few different ways.

How to Save a Google Sheet to Your Desktop

Each Google Sheet has the option to download the spreadsheet in a range of different file formats. Here's how to do it.

Select or create the spreadsheet you want to download. Google offers a range of templates at the top of the screen you can use or practice with if you don't want to use a spreadsheet while you learn how this works. With your spreadsheet open, select File in the top menu. Select Download from the drop-down menu. Select the file type Google Sheet will use when saving the file. Select a save location for the spreadsheet, then select Save.

How to Download Multiple Google Sheets at Once

You don't need to download every Google Sheet spreadsheet individually. You can also download more than one at a time, and even download every Google Sheet spreadsheet you've ever opened.

**Small icon in top-right** Select the List view icon in the top right-corner if it isn't already in List mode. Hold the control key on your keyboard, and select multiple Google Sheets you want to download. Right-click or tap and hold on one of the spreadsheets. Then select Download. Google Drive will take a minute or two to Zip up your Google Sheets spreadsheets. When prompted, select a download location for the Zip file, and select Save.