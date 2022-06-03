Satechi Promises More Storage, Ports, and Style With New USB-C Dock

A new, slim USB-C dock from Satechi, designed specifically for 24-inch iMacs, has just popped up.

The USB-C Slim Dock for 24-inch iMac is meant to just plug into your iMac setup and go—no extensive setup required, unless you have to do a lot of desk rearranging. It also has spots for you to install optional external storage by way of an NMVe or SATA M.2 solid state drive (SSD). Satechi also states that the dock's slim aluminum frame is better at dissipating heat than previous models.

Satechi

But, of course, it's a dock first and foremost, which means it offers a lot of additional ports for all manner of accessories and hardware extensions. You get one USB-C and one USB-A port that each support a transfer rate of up to 10 Gbps.

Satechi

It also comes with two USB-A 2.0 ports, and a slot for reading micro/SD cards (for digital photos and the like). So, between plugging in USB thumb drives and micro/SD cards, and installing your own SSD (tool-free, no less), the new dock can also act as a hefty storage extension for your iMac,

Satechi's USB-C Slim Dock for 24-inch iMac is available for purchase now from Satechi's web store for $149.99. 20 percent off early bird pricing is available for a limited time if you use the code "IMAC20" at checkout, which brings the cost closer to $120.