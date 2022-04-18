News > Smart & Connected Life Samsung's #YouMake Campaign Highlights Customization Pick the style of your phone, watch, TV, fridge, and more By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 18, 2022 01:24PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Samsung is kicking-off it's #YouMake campaign and accompanying website to make finding and customizing eligible products easier (if you're into that sort of thing). #YouMake is, according to Samsung, a new approach that "allows consumers to take the lead with device customization." In other words, the #YouMake website acts sort of like a centralized hub for the Samsung products that offer a variety of customization options. This includes things you might expect, like the Galaxy Watch4 and Bespoke Galaxy Z Flip 3, but it also highlights things like The Frame and the Bespoke Refrigerator. Samsung Products like the Z Flip 3 and Bespoke Refrigerator have multiple spots where colors can be applied, providing a decent number of possible combinations. Others, like the Bespoke Jet Stick vacuum and Galaxy Watch4, offer a few color options for the whole device and various model/strap choices, respectively. Available options for customization vary depending on the device (and Samsung admits in the fine print, sometimes by country) but occasionally go beyond color choices. For example, larger Bespoke refrigerators have a different color option per door, as well as a choice of depth (if you want it to sit more flush with your cabinets). #YouMake will finish rolling out across eight countries (France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, the US, and South Korea) by May. More countries will be included throughout the second half of 2022, but Samsung has not stated how many or which ones yet. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit