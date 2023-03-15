Samsung’s Upcoming Galaxy A54 5G Promises Quality Photos and a Sharp Screen

Available in both carrier and unlocked versions

Rob Rich
Rob Rich
Published on March 15, 2023
Jerri Ledford
The Galaxy A series of Samsung smartphones is growing once again with the introduction of the Galaxy A54 5G.

In less than a month, the newest member of the Galaxy A series will begin rolling out in both unlocked and carrier versions. And, of course, offering a comparably powerful display and camera system compared to the rest of the line.

Galaxy A54 5G in Awesome Graphite and Awesome Violet

Samsung

The Galaxy A54 5G is slightly smaller than its predecessor, with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen instead of the 6.5-inch dimensions found on the A53 5G. However, it does provide the same 120Hz refresh rate, 128GB of storage (which can be expanded using an up to 1TB microSD card), 6GB of memory, and an Octa-core processor.

It also contains a 5,000mAh battery, like most Galaxy A phones, though Samsung has yet to share details on its overall battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G also contains a variety of cameras for high-quality photos in a number of possible lighting conditions. These include a 50MP primary and 32MP front (i.e., selfie) camera, a 5MP Macro, and a 12MP Ultra-Wide.

Additionally, there are several built-in software features, such as image stabilization to reduce shaking concerns for photos and videos, Night mode for clearer nighttime imagery, and so on.

Galaxy A54 5G front and back

Samsung

How Much Is the Newest Galaxy Phone?

You can preorder a Galaxy A54 5G (carrier version) beginning on Thursday, March 30, starting at $449.99. The release is planned for Thursday, April 6, from Samsung's website and other retail stores.

Preorders for unlocked Galaxy A54 models also open on Match 30 but are only available through Samsung.

