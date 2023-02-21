Samsung's Pricey New Neo QLED TVs Automatically Improve Your Content

Samsung is adding an array of new smart TVs to its lineup with this week's availability of 2023 models.

The company has announced that the 2023 Samsung Neo QLED 8K series and Samsung NEO QLED 4K TV series are rolling out to authorized retailers this week. Both TVs are equipped with the company's proprietary Quantum Mini LED technology, offering 33 million pixels on-screen with over a billion colors.

Samsung

Both models also incorporate the company’s latest Neural Quantum Processor that automatically upscales content to 4K or 8K, depending on the model, using 14-bit processing and a little AI magic. These TVs boast HDR effects, with auto HDR remastering for improved contrast and anti-glare tech to increase viable viewing angles. To that end, Samsung says users can enjoy 8K or 4K content at “virtually any angle or light.”

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV is virtually bezel-free for an immersive edge-to-edge picture and ships with other bells and whistles like Dolby Atmos, a 144Hz refresh rate for gaming, and an integrated cable management solution in the form of a connection box to stuff cables into. These models are available in three sizes: 65 inches, 75 inches, and 85 inches.

Samsung

The Samsung Neo QLED 4K line features Pantone-validated colors for accuracy, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, and an AI-enhanced processor to perform the aforementioned upscaling to 4K. These models are also available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes.

Samsung Neo QLED TV Price

These are top-shelf Samsung showpiece items, so they aren’t exactly budget-friendly. The 4K models range from $3,300 to $5,800, and the 8K line starts at the wallet-busting price of $5,000 for the 65-inch version. Availability begins this week.