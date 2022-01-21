News > Phones Samsung's Next Unpacked Event Confirmed for February And teases the next Galaxy S phone to boot By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 21, 2022 11:03AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Samsung's next Unpacked event is happening in February, and it looks like the next Galaxy S will be there, too. A blog post from Samsung's President and Head of MX Business, Dr. TM Roh, has provided a general idea of when the next Unpacked will happen and teased a bit of what's to come. Roh acknowledged that fans might have been disappointed at the lack of Galaxy Note announcements previously but seems confident that next month's news will make up for it. Samsung "At Unpacked in February 2022, we'll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we've ever created," Roh said in the blog post, "The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device." As this is just a tease of what's to come, there weren't any specific details to reveal, but Roh seems confident that the new Galaxy S will be a big deal. Claiming "the best and brightest photos and videos you've ever captured with a phone" and "the smartest Galaxy experience yet." However, the Note wasn't specifically mentioned in the announcement, which has PhoneArena theorizing that the new Galaxy S might be intended as a replacement. Thus far, Samsung hasn't provided a specific date for when the next Unpacked event will be held, but it will be happening sometime this February. Details on the new Galaxy S devices have also not been given, but if you're really excited to get them, you can go ahead and reserve a spot for when preorders open up. A timeframe for exactly when preorders will go live is also not currently available. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit