Samsung's Next Unpacked Event Confirmed for February

Samsung's next Unpacked event is happening in February, and it looks like the next Galaxy S will be there, too.

A blog post from Samsung's President and Head of MX Business, Dr. TM Roh, has provided a general idea of when the next Unpacked will happen and teased a bit of what's to come. Roh acknowledged that fans might have been disappointed at the lack of Galaxy Note announcements previously but seems confident that next month's news will make up for it.

Samsung

"At Unpacked in February 2022, we'll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we've ever created," Roh said in the blog post, "The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device."



As this is just a tease of what's to come, there weren't any specific details to reveal, but Roh seems confident that the new Galaxy S will be a big deal. Claiming "the best and brightest photos and videos you've ever captured with a phone" and "the smartest Galaxy experience yet."

However, the Note wasn't specifically mentioned in the announcement, which has PhoneArena theorizing that the new Galaxy S might be intended as a replacement.

Thus far, Samsung hasn't provided a specific date for when the next Unpacked event will be held, but it will be happening sometime this February.

Details on the new Galaxy S devices have also not been given, but if you're really excited to get them, you can go ahead and reserve a spot for when preorders open up. A timeframe for exactly when preorders will go live is also not currently available.