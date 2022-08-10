Samsung’s New Z-Series Phones—Take a Look

The Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are almost here, and they've changed for the better.

We no longer have to rely on rumors—Samsung's newest Z Series phones are confirmed, and they're on the way. Both the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 sport refined designs and what Samsung claims will be a 45-percent more durable display, along with improvements to the display options and camera capabilities.

Samsung

Samsung is making it easier to access messages, wallets, and smart home device controls from your cover screen, so you won't even need to open the phone. The company also upgraded the cameras, using Galaxy S22 series-style features like improved Nightography for better photos in low light, stabilization, and tracking.

Flex Mode is also seeing an upgrade. This includes the option to use the Flip4 like a mini-laptop (with the top screen acting as a monitor and the bottom as the interface), added support for livestreaming, and more. Don't worry. You can still fully extend the 6.7-inch main screen, too.

Samsung

As for the Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung claims it'll be "more portable" than the Fold3 but still provide a display that's about 3mm wider than the previous model when folded (on top of weighing less). The new 7.6-inch dynamic AMOLED main screen will also sport a slimmer hinge than the Fold3 and feature an updated under-display camera that blends into the screen much better. There's also a 6.2-inch dynamic AMOLED display on the front.

The interface is being updated with a redesigned taskbar at the bottom of the screen, improved multitasking, and a new set of touchpad controls for Flex Mode. And S Pen compatibility, can't forget that.

Rounding out the Z Fold4 is improved S22 series camera technology. This includes a 10MP telephoto lens with better zoom functionality and a 50MP wide lens for brighter low-light photos.



The Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Z Fold4 are set to release on Friday, August 26, starting at $999 and $1799, respectively. All of the Z Flip4 options offer 8GB of RAM with a choice between 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage. The Z Fold4 ups the ante with 12GB of RAM across the board, along with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB internal storage options.

