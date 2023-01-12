News > Computers Samsung's New SSD Is Blazing-Fast, Secure, and Energy-Efficient Available for PCs in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 12, 2023 11:19AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Samsung just announced a new line of internal solid-state hard drives for modern PCs and laptops. The Samsung Electronics PM9C1A NVM SSD features the company’s proprietary V-NAND controller technology and a 5nm controller, which lets this storage solution shine during high-intensity PC applications and gaming tasks. Samsung This is an internal drive, though it is slim enough to integrate with both PCs and laptops, which is always nice. Now let's talk speed and power. Using the PCIe 4.0 interface, Samsung's PM9C1a boasts a 1.6x faster sequential read speed and a 1.8x faster sequential write speed than the previous generation, hitting 6,000 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 5,600MB/s, respectively. Random read and write speeds also support up to 900K input/output operations per second. The PM9C1 is built for efficiency, boasting up to 70 percent more power efficiency per watt than the previous generation. The drive also automatically goes into standby mode along with the PC, further preserving power levels. "Our new PM9C1a SSD will deliver a robust combination of superior performance, greater power efficiency, and increased security, which are the qualities that matter most to PC users," Yong Ho Song, Executive Vice President of Memory Solution Product & Development at Samsung Electronics, said in the press release. The forthcoming SSD supports the Device Identifier Composition Engine (DICE) security standard created by the Trusted Computing Group (TCG) to protect against various cyberattacks and firmware tampering. Samsung has not released pricing or availability information, though they did note that the SSD is currently in production. It will be available in sizes ranging from 256GB to 1TB. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit