Samsung's New SSD Is Blazing-Fast, Secure, and Energy-Efficient

Samsung just announced a new line of internal solid-state hard drives for modern PCs and laptops.

The Samsung Electronics PM9C1A NVM SSD features the company’s proprietary V-NAND controller technology and a 5nm controller, which lets this storage solution shine during high-intensity PC applications and gaming tasks.

This is an internal drive, though it is slim enough to integrate with both PCs and laptops, which is always nice.

Now let's talk speed and power. Using the PCIe 4.0 interface, Samsung's PM9C1a boasts a 1.6x faster sequential read speed and a 1.8x faster sequential write speed than the previous generation, hitting 6,000 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 5,600MB/s, respectively. Random read and write speeds also support up to 900K input/output operations per second.

The PM9C1 is built for efficiency, boasting up to 70 percent more power efficiency per watt than the previous generation. The drive also automatically goes into standby mode along with the PC, further preserving power levels.

"Our new PM9C1a SSD will deliver a robust combination of superior performance, greater power efficiency, and increased security, which are the qualities that matter most to PC users," Yong Ho Song, Executive Vice President of Memory Solution Product & Development at Samsung Electronics, said in the press release.

The forthcoming SSD supports the Device Identifier Composition Engine (DICE) security standard created by the Trusted Computing Group (TCG) to protect against various cyberattacks and firmware tampering.

Samsung has not released pricing or availability information, though they did note that the SSD is currently in production. It will be available in sizes ranging from 256GB to 1TB.