Samsung Reveals New Galaxy A53 5G Available starting March 31 at $449.99

Published on March 17, 2022 10:00AM EDT

Samsung has revealed the newest smartphone in its entry-level A series, the Galaxy A53 5G, designed to provide a high level of device security. The A53 will be protected by Samsung's Knox proprietary security framework, a durable and eco-friendly construction, and encryption features. Apart from phone safety, this device will house a four-lens camera system that can take photos in low light and a 6.5-inch AMOLED display. Samsung With security being a major factor in the A53, Samsung stuffed the device with different types of protection. Samsung Knox is a security platform in many Galaxy phones that protects sensitive data by isolating and encrypting it. Knox is even used by some small businesses for IT. Alongside Knox is Secure Digital, software that acts like a safe for pictures and documents, and Samsung Wallet, an app that safely stores ID information. The device is made of recycled material with its display shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that keep the display quality high, up to 800 nits. The A53's camera system is led by a new 64MP primary lens and a 32MP selfie lens, powered by OIS and VDIS tech. Its supporting AI ensures that photos and videos look great in low light, thanks to an improved Night mode. Samsung Other notable features include a storage size of 128GB, 6GB RAM, and 25W Super Fast Charging, although the charger is sold separately. The A53 5G will be available on March 31 at a starting price of $449.99. Preorders are available now. Samsung also notes that a smaller handset, the Galaxy A33 5G, will be available beginning April 22 while the Galaxy A73 5G, will arrive "in select markets" on April 22.