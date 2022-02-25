Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 Series Launch Today

Samsung's Galaxy S22 series of smartphones and the Galaxy Tab S8 series of tablets are out today and available in select markets from most retailers and carriers.

If you've been waiting for either the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones or the Galaxy Tab S8 series of tablets to arrive, today's the day. All the new devices are up for sale nationwide and have more than a few trade-in options available to alleviate some of their costs. According to Samsung, both of its new series of devices have had the most preorders in their first week of any of its other devices to date. The comany states that the S22 and Tab 8 series have each amassed more than double the number of preorders of their respective predecessors.

Samsung

The Galaxy S22 series, which includes the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, start at $799.99, $999.99, and $1,199.99, respectively. You can get up to $700 trade credit for the S22 or up to $780 credit for the S22+ through Samsung, or up to $500 (T-Mobile), $800 (AT&T), or $1000 (Verizon) when trading in at select carriers.

As for the S22 Ultra, Samsung is offering up to $900 trade-in credit, or you can get $700 (T-Mobile), $800 (AT&T), or $1,000 (Verizon) off with trade-in if you go through a carrier.

Deals on the Galaxy Tab S8 series are less prevalent, however. As of now, if you order through Samsung, you can receive an e-certificate for $50, $75, or $100 if you buy the Tab S8, Tab S8+, or Tab S8 Ultra, respectively.

Samsung

S22 and Tab S8 devices are available now from Samsung, most major retailers, and carriers like Verizon and T-Mobile.

For the moment, the launch is limited to a handful of markets, including Europe, Korea, and North America, with Samsung saying it will expand further in March. However, some of the color options for the S22 series, like Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red, are only available through Samsung's online store.