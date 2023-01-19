News > Software & Apps Samsung's Digital Wallet Service Expands to Several New Countries With safeguards to protect your money and data By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 19, 2023 12:52PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Samsung launched the Wallet platform last year, bringing the proprietary digital payment and data storage service to 21 countries. Now that list is going up by eight, as the company just announced a global rollout of the Wallet service. The new countries on Samsung’s bestie list include Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan. Countries like the United States, England, Vietnam, and Denmark already had access to the service. "When Samsung launched Samsung Wallet last year, we committed to building the experience through open partnerships with our business and service providers and ensuring access to the platform for as many people as possible," said Jeanie Han, EVP and Head of Digital Wallet Team at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics. So what exactly is Samsung Wallet, and how does it differentiate itself from the other digital wallets out there? This is more than a payment platform; it also stores digital IDs, loyalty cards, passwords, keys, and more. Samsung says the service "goes above and beyond to safeguard your data by storing it in a secure environment where it's protected from malware and other potential threats." Consider it your one-stop shop within the Samsung ecosystem to store, protect, and use your data. The service broadens its global horizons at the end of the month, though the platform's details may vary from country to country. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit