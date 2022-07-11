Samsung Z Fold 4: Price, Release Date, Specs, News, and Rumors

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is Samsung's yet-to-be-released upgrade to the Z Fold 3 which arrived in 2021. Keep reading for everything you need to know about this phone, like its alleged main camera sensor upgrade and reduced fold crease when compared to the Z Fold 3.

When Will the Samsung Z Fold 4 Be Released?

The previous Z Fold was announced at the Samsung Unpacked event. It makes sense this will be repeated this year.

As usual with serial leaker Jon Prosser, he's provided specific dates for the event:



Release Date Estimate The Z Fold 3 landed in late August 2021, so we can assume August 2022 this year for the Z Fold 4. If Prosser's dates turn up true, the phone will launch on August 26 along with the Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price Rumors

There aren't any solid tips just yet about the price of the phone. But as usual with new phones, we can hope it's cheaper than its predecessor.

Based on the Z Fold 3 prices, this is how we might see Samsung price the Z Fold 4:

256 GB : $1,799

: $1,799 512 GB : $1,899

: $1,899 1 TB: $1,999

Pre-Order Information

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-orders will likely start on Samsung's Galaxy Z website shortly after the phone is announced, which could be August 10. We'll update this page with the pre-order link when it becomes available.

Samsung Z Fold 4 Features

The Z Fold 3 introduced S Pen support to Samsung's foldable phone line, so it's a no-brainer that we'll see its continuation with the Z Fold 4.

According to leaker Ice Universe, though, Samsung will not be including a built-in slot to hold the S Pen.

In fact, the phone itself is set to be thinner than the Z Fold 3 (which is good, since foldables are already thicker than traditional phones), so it makes sense if they're cutting size that there won't be enough room for the S Pen holder. Of course, this also means it won't be shipped with the phone, either, so you'll have to buy one separately if you really want it.

That same leaker claims the Fold 4 will add a “swipe for split screen” function, which should help with multitasking.

Samsung Z Fold 4 Specs and Hardware

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will most likely have the same rear camera setup as the Galaxy Z Fold 3. That is, if Twitter user TechTalkTV is correct:

The good news, however, is the same user left a tip saying the phone will "for sure have a 50MP main camera." If true, this will be vastly different from the 12MP camera in the Z Fold 3.

There also seems to be good news when it comes to the phone's overall design. One leaker says the fold crease won't be as obvious with this phone. This is something some people have a problem with when it comes to foldable screens—and for good reason, too—so this is great if it works out.

Ice Universe goes on to say that while the crease is still visible, it "looks slightly better than Fold3" and "The screen looks smoother."

The same leaker has also posted a mockup showing the hinge differences between the Z Fold 3 & 4. It's clear here that we could see a significant change in how far the hinge protrudes. They also have some full-color renders.

We expect the same 512 GB and 256 GB options as the Fold 3. There might also be a 1 TB version coming, but we've heard mixed thoughts on this.

We're also hearing (again, from Ice Universe) that the battery size will be the same as the Fold 3. Though, the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor will likely translate to better energy efficiency, and thus improved battery life.

Below are all the rumored specs that we've heard so far. We'll keep this updated as we learn more!