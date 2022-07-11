Mobile Phones > Samsung Samsung Z Fold 4: Price, Release Date, Specs, News, and Rumors Expect a better camera and folding mechanics, but still no S Pen slot By Tim Fisher Tim Fisher Facebook Twitter Senior Vice President & Group General Manager, Tech & Sustainability Emporia State University Tim Fisher has more than 30 years' of professional technology experience. He's been writing about tech for more than two decades and serves as the VP and General Manager of Lifewire. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 11, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section When Is the Z Fold 4 Coming Out? Cost of Z Fold 4 Pre-Order Information Features Specs and Hardware Latest News The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is Samsung's yet-to-be-released upgrade to the Z Fold 3 which arrived in 2021. Keep reading for everything you need to know about this phone, like its alleged main camera sensor upgrade and reduced fold crease when compared to the Z Fold 3. When Will the Samsung Z Fold 4 Be Released? The previous Z Fold was announced at the Samsung Unpacked event. It makes sense this will be repeated this year. As usual with serial leaker Jon Prosser, he's provided specific dates for the event: Release Date Estimate The Z Fold 3 landed in late August 2021, so we can assume August 2022 this year for the Z Fold 4. If Prosser's dates turn up true, the phone will launch on August 26 along with the Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price Rumors There aren't any solid tips just yet about the price of the phone. But as usual with new phones, we can hope it's cheaper than its predecessor. Based on the Z Fold 3 prices, this is how we might see Samsung price the Z Fold 4: 256 GB: $1,799512 GB: $1,8991 TB: $1,999 Pre-Order Information Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-orders will likely start on Samsung's Galaxy Z website shortly after the phone is announced, which could be August 10. We'll update this page with the pre-order link when it becomes available. Samsung Z Fold 4 Features The Z Fold 3 introduced S Pen support to Samsung's foldable phone line, so it's a no-brainer that we'll see its continuation with the Z Fold 4. According to leaker Ice Universe, though, Samsung will not be including a built-in slot to hold the S Pen. In fact, the phone itself is set to be thinner than the Z Fold 3 (which is good, since foldables are already thicker than traditional phones), so it makes sense if they're cutting size that there won't be enough room for the S Pen holder. Of course, this also means it won't be shipped with the phone, either, so you'll have to buy one separately if you really want it. That same leaker claims the Fold 4 will add a “swipe for split screen” function, which should help with multitasking. Samsung Z Fold 4 Specs and Hardware The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will most likely have the same rear camera setup as the Galaxy Z Fold 3. That is, if Twitter user TechTalkTV is correct: The good news, however, is the same user left a tip saying the phone will "for sure have a 50MP main camera." If true, this will be vastly different from the 12MP camera in the Z Fold 3. There also seems to be good news when it comes to the phone's overall design. One leaker says the fold crease won't be as obvious with this phone. This is something some people have a problem with when it comes to foldable screens—and for good reason, too—so this is great if it works out. Ice Universe goes on to say that while the crease is still visible, it "looks slightly better than Fold3" and "The screen looks smoother." The same leaker has also posted a mockup showing the hinge differences between the Z Fold 3 & 4. It's clear here that we could see a significant change in how far the hinge protrudes. They also have some full-color renders. We expect the same 512 GB and 256 GB options as the Fold 3. There might also be a 1 TB version coming, but we've heard mixed thoughts on this. We're also hearing (again, from Ice Universe) that the battery size will be the same as the Fold 3. Though, the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor will likely translate to better energy efficiency, and thus improved battery life. Below are all the rumored specs that we've heard so far. We'll keep this updated as we learn more! Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specs (Rumored) Weight: 254g Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Rear Camera: 50MP Wide, 12MP Ultra wide, 10MP telephoto, 3x optical zoom Front Camera: 10MP front cover, 4MP front cover Battery: 4400mAh Memory: 12 GB Storage: 256/512/1024 GB S Pen Compatible: Yes Color Options: Phantom Black, Green, Beige, Dark Red The Latest News About the Samsung Z Fold 4 You can get more smartphone news from Lifewire on all kinds of topics; here are some rumors and other stories regarding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Galaxy Z Fold 4 Will Be Tough to Get in Samsung’s Exclusive Dark Red Color Official Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Cases Surface Ahead of Launch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 First Benchmarks Just Appeared — Here’s How Fast It Is Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit More from Lifewire Samsung Z Flip 4: Price, Release Date, Specs, News, and Rumors Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Price, Release Date, Specs, and News Google Pixel Fold: News plus Rumored Price, Release Date, Specs, News, and More Rollable Pixel: News, Price, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: News, Price, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors The Foldable iPhone: Price, Release Date, Rumors, Specs, and News iPhone SE Plus: Price, Release Date, Specs, News, and Rumors Samsung Unpacked 2022: Announcements, News, and More iPhone 14: News, Price, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors Galaxy Z Fold 3: News, Price, Release Date, and Specs Samsung New Phone Release Dates, Specs, News, and Rumors iPhone 15: News, Price, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors Samsung Galaxy S22: News, Price, Release Date, and Specs The Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Is Dead: Here's What It Could Have Been Google Pixel 7: Price, Release Date, Specs, News, and Rumors Microsoft Surface Trio: News plus Expected Price, Release Date, Specs, and Other Rumors By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies