Samsung Z Flip 4: Price, Release Date, Specs, News, and Rumors

The 2022 Galaxy Z Flip is on track to arrive in August, and the complete specs list has already leaked. Read on to see when, exactly, Samsung is expected to release it, and all the ways it'll be different from the Flip 3, including a less obvious fold crease, bigger battery, upgraded SoC, and larger cover screen.

When Will the Samsung Z Flip 4 Be Released?

The 2021 Z Flip was unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event. We expect the same to happen this year.

Reliable leaker Jon Prosser even provides the date for this event:

Release Date Estimate We're going with Prosser here. Expect the Z Flip 4 to arrive on August 26, following the August 10 unveiling event. This is most likely the same time the Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 will be confirmed.

Samsung Z Flip 4 Price Rumors

Without official news from Samsung or any reliable price leaks ahead of the event, the only thing we can use to determine what this phone might cost is last year's prices.

Based on how the Z Flip 3 is priced, here's how Samsung might list the Z Flip 4:



128 GB : $999

: $999 256 GB : $1,049

: $1,049 512 GB: $1,100

Not a lot appears to be changing when you compare this phone to the 2021 version, so it'll probably be priced similarly. We won't know for sure until it's officially announced.

Pre-Order Information

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-orders will commence the same day Samsung announces the phone, presumably on August 10. You'll be able to pre-order on Samsung's Z Flip website shortly after the announcement. Check back then for the pre-order link.

Samsung Z Flip 4 Features

According to SamMobile, Samsung will ship the Z Flip 4 with the Android 12-based One UI 4.1.1. It will also include 5G support and other staple features, like NFC, Samsung Pay, IPX8 water resistance, and stereo speakers.

Tipster Ice Universe reveals that the phone will include a multitasking "swipe for split-screen" function.

Samsung Z Flip 4 Specs and Hardware

The Galaxy Z Flip is defined by its clamshell foldable design. It's what's made the Flip 3 the most successful folding phone on the market, so that won't be changing this year.

However, the hinge will be thinner to help with the device's overall weight, and the display crease won't be as noticeable. The crease is what you see and feel when the phone is unfolded. It runs horizontally across the screen, so any reduction should be an improvement over the Flip 3.

Compared to the 2021 Flip, this one provides a slight upgrade to the cover display—instead of 1.9 inches, it's being bumped up to 2.1 inches. The change is very small, so you might not even notice it unless you have both phones right next to each other.

As for the SoC, it'll include the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. For comparison, the Galaxy S22 runs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, so the Z Flip 4 should be more powerful than the 2022 Galaxy S lineup.

The battery is also expected to be a little bigger. That, coupled with the power efficiency improvement of the newer SoC, means the battery will take you further on a single charge. 25W fast charging is supported instead of 15W.



The unfolded screen is said to remain at 6.7 inches, the cameras are not changing compared to last year's phone, and they're sticking to the same 8 GB of memory. The same internal storage options will be available, but this time a 512 GB variation will be offered, too.

We've seen conflicting reports on the color options, but reliable analyst Ross Young says the Z Flip 4 will be offered in four colors: Gold, Gray, Light Blue, and Light Violet.

Below are all the specs we've heard so far, most of which were reported by leaker Yogesh Brar. We'll keep this updated as we learn more!