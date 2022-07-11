Mobile Phones > Samsung Samsung Z Flip 4: Price, Release Date, Specs, News, and Rumors The best-selling foldable phone will get a handful of upgrades this year By Tim Fisher Tim Fisher Facebook Twitter Senior Vice President & Group General Manager, Tech & Sustainability Emporia State University Tim Fisher has more than 30 years' of professional technology experience. He's been writing about tech for more than two decades and serves as the VP and General Manager of Lifewire. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 11, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section When Is Z Flip 4 Coming Out? Cost of Z Flip 4 Pre-Order Information Features Specs and Hardware Latest News The 2022 Galaxy Z Flip is on track to arrive in August, and the complete specs list has already leaked. Read on to see when, exactly, Samsung is expected to release it, and all the ways it'll be different from the Flip 3, including a less obvious fold crease, bigger battery, upgraded SoC, and larger cover screen. When Will the Samsung Z Flip 4 Be Released? The 2021 Z Flip was unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event. We expect the same to happen this year. Reliable leaker Jon Prosser even provides the date for this event: Release Date Estimate We're going with Prosser here. Expect the Z Flip 4 to arrive on August 26, following the August 10 unveiling event. This is most likely the same time the Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 will be confirmed. Samsung Z Flip 4 Price Rumors Without official news from Samsung or any reliable price leaks ahead of the event, the only thing we can use to determine what this phone might cost is last year's prices. Based on how the Z Flip 3 is priced, here's how Samsung might list the Z Flip 4: 128 GB: $999256 GB: $1,049512 GB: $1,100 Not a lot appears to be changing when you compare this phone to the 2021 version, so it'll probably be priced similarly. We won't know for sure until it's officially announced. Pre-Order Information Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pre-orders will commence the same day Samsung announces the phone, presumably on August 10. You'll be able to pre-order on Samsung's Z Flip website shortly after the announcement. Check back then for the pre-order link. Samsung Z Flip 4 Features According to SamMobile, Samsung will ship the Z Flip 4 with the Android 12-based One UI 4.1.1. It will also include 5G support and other staple features, like NFC, Samsung Pay, IPX8 water resistance, and stereo speakers. Tipster Ice Universe reveals that the phone will include a multitasking "swipe for split-screen" function. Samsung Z Flip 4 Specs and Hardware The Galaxy Z Flip is defined by its clamshell foldable design. It's what's made the Flip 3 the most successful folding phone on the market, so that won't be changing this year. However, the hinge will be thinner to help with the device's overall weight, and the display crease won't be as noticeable. The crease is what you see and feel when the phone is unfolded. It runs horizontally across the screen, so any reduction should be an improvement over the Flip 3. Compared to the 2021 Flip, this one provides a slight upgrade to the cover display—instead of 1.9 inches, it's being bumped up to 2.1 inches. The change is very small, so you might not even notice it unless you have both phones right next to each other. As for the SoC, it'll include the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. For comparison, the Galaxy S22 runs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, so the Z Flip 4 should be more powerful than the 2022 Galaxy S lineup. The battery is also expected to be a little bigger. That, coupled with the power efficiency improvement of the newer SoC, means the battery will take you further on a single charge. 25W fast charging is supported instead of 15W. The unfolded screen is said to remain at 6.7 inches, the cameras are not changing compared to last year's phone, and they're sticking to the same 8 GB of memory. The same internal storage options will be available, but this time a 512 GB variation will be offered, too. We've seen conflicting reports on the color options, but reliable analyst Ross Young says the Z Flip 4 will be offered in four colors: Gold, Gray, Light Blue, and Light Violet. OnLeaks and 91Mobiles offer up some renders you can look at here: Below are all the specs we've heard so far, most of which were reported by leaker Yogesh Brar. We'll keep this updated as we learn more! Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specs (Rumored) Main Screen: 6.7" FHD+ S-AMOLED, 120Hz Outer Screen: 2.1" S-AMOLED Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Rear Camera: 12MP Wide, 12MP Ultra wide Front Camera: 10MP Battery: 3700mAh Charging: 25W fast charging / 10W wireless charging Memory: 8 GB Storage: 128/256/512 GB Colors: Gold, Gray, Light Blue, Light Violet The Latest News About the Samsung Z Flip 4 You can get more smartphone news from Lifewire on all kinds of topics; here are some rumors and other related stories regarding Samsung's Z Flip 4: Official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases Leaked Galaxy Z Flip 4 Could Get Even Bigger Batteries Than Initially Thought The 9 Best Android Phones of 2022 