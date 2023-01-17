Samsung Wows With Updated 200-Megapixel Image Sensor for New Flagship Phones

Samsung just introduced its latest and greatest 200-megapixel (MP) image sensor for "tomorrow's premium smartphones."

The Isocell HP2 image sensor boasts improved pixel technology that translates to higher resolutions without forcing a larger camera bump on the exterior. Let's hear it for smartphones that actually fit in pockets and small bags.

Kipras Å treimikis / Unsplash

To that end, integration should be a breeze, as the sensor is built to play nice with standard 108MP main smartphone cameras. In other words, this sensor will start showing up in flagship smartphones from a wide variety of manufacturers.

The sensor also ships with Samsung's proprietary pixel-binning technology, Tetra2pixel, allowing it to simulate different pixel sizes to accommodate differing light levels and use case scenarios. For instance, the HP2 simulates a 50MP sensor when shooting 8K video to minimize cropping and capture more of the environment.

Images captured in low light also get a boost, thanks to yet another proprietary technology. The HP2 boasts a feature called Super QPD that leverages each of the sensor's 200 million pixels to assist with focusing. Other embedded technologies help reduce overexposure and enhance colors in bright daylight conditions.

Samsung

"Our leadership comes from innovative pixel technologies that allow our sensors to go beyond the number and size of pixels. We will continue to open new horizons and solidify our presence in the expanding ultra-high-resolution sensor market," JoonSeo Yim, Executive Vice President of the Sensor Business Team at Samsung Electronics, said in the press release.

The sensor has entered mass production, but the company remains mum on which phones will be the first to sport this new photographic marvel.