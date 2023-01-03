Samsung Wows With Foldable and Slidable Displays That Extend to New Lengths

Samsung is using this year’s CES conference to show off a number of display prototypes that are packed with innovative technologies.

First up, the company showcased a "future smart device" called the Flex Hybrid. This is a tablet built for enjoying media content, with a left side that folds out to reveal more visual real estate. At the same time, the right side can slide out to extend the display size even further. Samsung says the mobile device starts with a 10.5-inch screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio, but boasts a final form of 12.4 inches with a 16:10 ratio.

The company also demoed the Flex Slidable Solo and Flex Slidable Duet, a pair of sliding displays with adjustable screen sizes. The Solo expands the screen in one direction while the Duet expands in both directions. These displays start at 13-inches, but widen to 17.3-inches for multitasking, watching movies, and, of course, gaming.

Samsung is looking to wow CES attendees, so the prototypes don’t stop there. The company also unveiled several smart TVs outfitted with updated QD-OLED technology, a proprietary display format that offers "unprecedented color and the best image quality" at any viewing angle.

These TVs may not fold or slide, but they range in size from 34-inches all the way to 77-inches wide. They also include proprietary AI-assisted algorithms to improve the color brightness during use.

It's worth noting that these are all prototype designs, but Samsung often uses CES as a test platform for upcoming products. In other words, there's a good chance the company releases these gadgets in some way or another in the next year or two.

