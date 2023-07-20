Samsung Wallet Adds Student ID Support for Phone-Based Campus Access

College students across dozens of US campuses can now store and use their student IDs on their phones with Samsung Wallet.

Samsung Wallet has been steadily extending beyond storing credit cards, with its most recent update now offering support for digital student IDs for participating colleges. The service covers 68 institutions at the moment—including Penn State, the University of Florida, and more (though Samsung has not provided a full list)— with plans to expand in the future.

The added support for student IDs comes by way of a team-up with Transact Campus, which offers mobile-centric platforms across a number of campuses. By saving their ID in Samsung Wallet (and on a compatible Galaxy device), students will have the option of using their phone in place of their ID card to unlock their dorm room and other facilities. Additionally, if their phone supports Near Field Communications (NFC) and the campus is set up for it, they'll also be able to use their IDs via phone for contactless payments.

A couple of other Samsung Wallet features will also work with the new student ID support, such as Power Reserve and Fast Mode. With Power Reserve, the phone can still be used in lieu of an ID card for building access even if it's powered down (within a roughly 24-hour window). Fast Mode lets students tap their phone for ID verification without the need to unlock it first—so long as the phone supports NFC and the option is turned on.

Student ID support for Samsung Wallet rolls out today in the US for Galaxy S (S20 and later), Galaxy Note20, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy Z Series (Flip 5G, Fold 5G, Z Flip 2, Fold 2, and later). Galaxy Watch support is in the works and is planned for later this fall.