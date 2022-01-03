Samsung Unveils New Gaming Hub and Remotes for 2022 TVs

Samsung has revealed some of its TV plans for 2022, including an Eco Controller that can charge using radio waves and an updated Gaming Hub for streaming video games.

CES 2022 is still a couple of days away, but Samsung hasn't wasted any time in sharing the details of its upcoming TV models for the year. Its new 2022 models include MICRO LED, Neo QLED, and Lifestyle TVs, each offering a broad assortment of features. These include a new Eco Remote for all 2022 TVs and a new Smart Hub for select models.

Samsung

According to Samsung's announcement, the updated Smart Hub—and by extension, the Gaming Hub—are specific to the Neo QLED Smart TV model. The new Gaming Hub will work with video game streaming services like GeForce Now, Stadia, and Utomik, and Samsung said, "that's just the beginning."

The Verge also points out that HDMI-connected consoles (such as a Playstation or Xbox) will be added to the new hub and that the TVs will offer passthrough controller inputs. This means you might be able to play streamed games and physical console games using the same controller.

Samsung

The new Eco Remote, on the other hand, will supposedly come with all of Samsung's 2022 Smart TVs. According to Gizmodo, what sets this new remote apart from its predecessor is that it can use the radio waves from your router to charge itself. As with previous Eco Remote models, it can also charge via solar energy or use a USB-C cable.

For the moment, Samsung hasn't provided details on a planned release schedule or pricing for any of its new 2022 Smart TVs, but that may change during tomorrow's CES keynote.