News > Home Theater & Entertainment Samsung Unveils New Gaming Hub and Remotes for 2022 TVs Stream games directly through your TV, and charge your remote with radio waves By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 3, 2022 11:13AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Home Theater & Entertainment Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Samsung has revealed some of its TV plans for 2022, including an Eco Controller that can charge using radio waves and an updated Gaming Hub for streaming video games. CES 2022 is still a couple of days away, but Samsung hasn't wasted any time in sharing the details of its upcoming TV models for the year. Its new 2022 models include MICRO LED, Neo QLED, and Lifestyle TVs, each offering a broad assortment of features. These include a new Eco Remote for all 2022 TVs and a new Smart Hub for select models. Samsung According to Samsung's announcement, the updated Smart Hub—and by extension, the Gaming Hub—are specific to the Neo QLED Smart TV model. The new Gaming Hub will work with video game streaming services like GeForce Now, Stadia, and Utomik, and Samsung said, "that's just the beginning." The Verge also points out that HDMI-connected consoles (such as a Playstation or Xbox) will be added to the new hub and that the TVs will offer passthrough controller inputs. This means you might be able to play streamed games and physical console games using the same controller. Samsung The new Eco Remote, on the other hand, will supposedly come with all of Samsung's 2022 Smart TVs. According to Gizmodo, what sets this new remote apart from its predecessor is that it can use the radio waves from your router to charge itself. As with previous Eco Remote models, it can also charge via solar energy or use a USB-C cable. For the moment, Samsung hasn't provided details on a planned release schedule or pricing for any of its new 2022 Smart TVs, but that may change during tomorrow's CES keynote. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit