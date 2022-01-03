News > Phones Samsung Unveils Galaxy S21 FE 5G A new flagship for Samsung fans By Joshua Hawkins Joshua Hawkins Twitter Freelance Technology Reporter Full Sail University Josh Hawkins is a freelance writer for Lifewire who loves writing about the latest tech and gadgets that help make people’s lives easier. As an avid gamer and VR enthusiast, he also enjoys diving deep into the technology that helps bring those kinds of experiences to life. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 3, 2022 09:00PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. The company says the upcoming flagship device will include all of the Galaxy S21’s most-loved features, including a pro-grade camera, powerful processor, and seamless ecosystem. While rumors about the Galaxy S21 FE have been swirling for some time, this is the first time Samsung has officially detailed the device in any capacity. Previously the company has released FE (or Fan Edition) versions of its primary flagship devices as cheaper variants for users to purchase. Samsung The S21 FE will feature the same 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor as the original Galaxy S21. Samsung says the processor will deliver fast but quality graphics on an ultra-crisp 6.4-inch FHD+ dynamic AMOLED display capable of reaching a refresh rate of up to 240Hz in Game Mode. Other specs on the phone include a 12MP wide camera, a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with up to 30x space zoom. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will also feature support for wired and wireless charging, as well as Wireless PowerShare. The upcoming phone will ship with Android 12, giving you access to the most recent version of Samsung’s One UI. Samsung The new Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available to purchase on January 11, and will be available through the Samsung website, as well as carriers that offer Samsung devices. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit