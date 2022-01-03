Samsung Unveils Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. The company says the upcoming flagship device will include all of the Galaxy S21’s most-loved features, including a pro-grade camera, powerful processor, and seamless ecosystem.

While rumors about the Galaxy S21 FE have been swirling for some time, this is the first time Samsung has officially detailed the device in any capacity. Previously the company has released FE (or Fan Edition) versions of its primary flagship devices as cheaper variants for users to purchase.

The S21 FE will feature the same 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor as the original Galaxy S21. Samsung says the processor will deliver fast but quality graphics on an ultra-crisp 6.4-inch FHD+ dynamic AMOLED display capable of reaching a refresh rate of up to 240Hz in Game Mode. Other specs on the phone include a 12MP wide camera, a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with up to 30x space zoom.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will also feature support for wired and wireless charging, as well as Wireless PowerShare. The upcoming phone will ship with Android 12, giving you access to the most recent version of Samsung’s One UI.

The new Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available to purchase on January 11, and will be available through the Samsung website, as well as carriers that offer Samsung devices.

