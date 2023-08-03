Samsung Expands uBreakiFix Repair Options for Galaxy Phones in 50 US Stores

Better access to Samsung Galaxy device repairs is a win for consumers and the environment.

Samsung is making it easier for Galaxy phone owners in the US to get timely device repairs.

The electronics giant shared Thursday that it is working with uBreakiFix owner Asurion to equip some of its repair centers with more specialized tools and spare parts. By the end of 2023, the two plan to designate 50 uBreakiFix stores nationwide as 'flagship' Samsung repair locations. Samsung will provide additional training to staff at those stores and will also equip them with tools, including specialized repair jigs, that other sites don't have access to currently.

Galaxy device repair. Samsung / uBreakiFix

According to Samsung, those investments will allow the 50 stores to carry out repairs that aren't available at other walk-in repair centers and complete them "often in the same day." Additionally, staff at those locations will help implement new repair procedures that will roll out to standard uBreakiFix stores later. Five flagship Samsung repair locations are already up and running in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, and Los Angeles.

"When your device isn't working, you want it fixed right and fixed fast," said Mark Williams, Samsung America's vice president of customer care, in the blog post announcing the initiative. "Partnering with uBreakiFix by Asurion to open these flagship locations means we can provide enhanced care for more Galaxy customers at an in-store level."

Expanding its partnership with Asurion is one of a few things Samsung has recently done to make repairing broken Galaxy phones easier. Last August, the company teamed up with iFixit to provide official tools and replacement parts to DIY enthusiasts. That same month, Samsung also introduced repair mode, a feature that allows you to lock down your Galaxy phone before sending it off for service.