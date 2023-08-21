Samsung’s Try Galaxy App Simulates a Z Fold5 Folding Screen on Your iPhone

Now you can get a feel for the Galaxy Series' foldable screen via your iPhone (or two, if you're so inclined).

Samsung updated its Try Galaxy app on Monday, encouraging iPhone users to simulate the Z Fold5's foldable screen (and One UI 5.1.1) from their Apple smartphone.

The latest version of Samsung's Try Galaxy app now lets you play around with several One UI 5.1.1 features on a non-Android smartphone (iPhone 7 and newer using the latest version of iOS). But if you have two compatible—and connected via Samsung's app—iPhones, you can also simulate the larger screen and multitasking capabilities of the Z Fold5.

Samsung

Once on your iPhone, the Try Galaxy app works through Safari to provide a hands-on (of a sort) example of what it's like to use a Galaxy phone. Various default apps and widgets are available, along with an assortment of built-in tutorials in case you aren't familiar with the platform yet. While most are non-functional, you can still tap around to learn more at your own pace. A series of videos also details many of the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold camera functions—tapping on various controls opens a pop-up descriptor of their tasks. However, you can't actually use the camera.



Samsung

If you have another iPhone, you can also connect the two in the app (it will generate a code from one phone to access on the other) and try out the "Fold Experience," which uses both iPhone screens to give you a glimpse of the Z Fold5's larger central screen. It comes with its own set of introductory videos as well, but you can also play around with a handful of other foldable screen options, including split-screen multitasking.

You can download the latest version of the Try Galaxy app now at no cost by visiting the website on your iPhone or scanning the site's QR code. However, you will need access to a second connected iPhone if you want to simulate a foldable screen.