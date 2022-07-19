The Internet was abuzz last week with rumors of an impending Samsung Unpacked event, though the company remained mum… until now.

Samsung Mobile has issued a series of cryptic and puzzle-laden tweets that seem to indicate an event to be held on August 10. These tweets include three images that reveal crucial information when laid on top of one another. This info includes the aforementioned date and the question, “when will something greater arrive?”

Samsung

This data lines up with previous rumors issued by known industry leaker Evan Blass. As for the content of this Unpacked event, Blass suggested an emphasis on next-generation folding tablets, folding phones, and smartwatches.

More specifically, the event will likely unveil the Galaxy Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4, both of which have been heavily rumored for some time. Additionally, rumors indicate that Samsung will also announce the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro. The company has not confirmed any of this speculation, aside from the trio of puzzling tweets.

The dates seem to line up, as Samsung held an Unpacked event on August 11 of last year in which they revealed the Fold 3, Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4.

Lifewire reached out to the company, though they remain tight-lipped. Expect a less-cryptic announcement in the next few days. If last year’s event is any indication, expect not only reveals, but also pricing and availability for the new gadgets during the August 10 event.