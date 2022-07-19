News > Phones Samsung Teases Mysterious ‘Unpacked’ Event for August 10 Likely reveals include next-gen foldables and watches By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 19, 2022 01:15PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming The Internet was abuzz last week with rumors of an impending Samsung Unpacked event, though the company remained mum… until now. Samsung Mobile has issued a series of cryptic and puzzle-laden tweets that seem to indicate an event to be held on August 10. These tweets include three images that reveal crucial information when laid on top of one another. This info includes the aforementioned date and the question, “when will something greater arrive?” Samsung This data lines up with previous rumors issued by known industry leaker Evan Blass. As for the content of this Unpacked event, Blass suggested an emphasis on next-generation folding tablets, folding phones, and smartwatches. More specifically, the event will likely unveil the Galaxy Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4, both of which have been heavily rumored for some time. Additionally, rumors indicate that Samsung will also announce the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro. The company has not confirmed any of this speculation, aside from the trio of puzzling tweets. The dates seem to line up, as Samsung held an Unpacked event on August 11 of last year in which they revealed the Fold 3, Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4. Lifewire reached out to the company, though they remain tight-lipped. Expect a less-cryptic announcement in the next few days. If last year’s event is any indication, expect not only reveals, but also pricing and availability for the new gadgets during the August 10 event. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit