Samsung SmartThings Find Nodes Are 200 Million Strong

Lost devices are a major drag, though tracking technology has come a long way in a short time to help us find our expensive gadgets and thingamajigs.

Samsung is a company that makes a lot of gadgets and, luckily, has a system in place to find them, called SmartThings Find. The company just announced a major milestone for the service, with 200 million nodes currently operating worldwide.

Unsplash / Mika Baumeister

What does this mean exactly? SmartThings Find doesn't require Wi-Fi or even satellites. It uses nodes, aka other Samsung devices, to zero in on lost gadgets by leveraging Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technologies.

If you've opted-in to the service, your Samsung gadget will go to work to find lost devices all on its own by triangulating location data with nearby devices. And now that there are 200 million nodes out there, finding lost Samsung phones, tablets, and other items just got a lot easier.

Samsung

SmartThings Find is just “one example of how a connected ecosystem of devices creates meaningful experiences for Samsung Galaxy users all over the world,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business, in a press statement.

Samsung says opting-in to help locate lost devices as a node is completely safe, with no risk to privacy, thanks to the company’s proprietary security framework Knox.

SmartThings Find launched in October 2020, so they reached this 200 million milestone in under two years. Not bad for a fledgling service.