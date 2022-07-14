News > Smart & Connected Life Samsung SmartThings Find Nodes Are 200 Million Strong That’s a lot of help finding lost devices… By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 14, 2022 11:47AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Lost devices are a major drag, though tracking technology has come a long way in a short time to help us find our expensive gadgets and thingamajigs. Samsung is a company that makes a lot of gadgets and, luckily, has a system in place to find them, called SmartThings Find. The company just announced a major milestone for the service, with 200 million nodes currently operating worldwide. Unsplash / Mika Baumeister What does this mean exactly? SmartThings Find doesn't require Wi-Fi or even satellites. It uses nodes, aka other Samsung devices, to zero in on lost gadgets by leveraging Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technologies. If you've opted-in to the service, your Samsung gadget will go to work to find lost devices all on its own by triangulating location data with nearby devices. And now that there are 200 million nodes out there, finding lost Samsung phones, tablets, and other items just got a lot easier. Samsung SmartThings Find is just “one example of how a connected ecosystem of devices creates meaningful experiences for Samsung Galaxy users all over the world,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business, in a press statement. Samsung says opting-in to help locate lost devices as a node is completely safe, with no risk to privacy, thanks to the company’s proprietary security framework Knox. SmartThings Find launched in October 2020, so they reached this 200 million milestone in under two years. Not bad for a fledgling service. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit