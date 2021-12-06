Galaxy Z Fold 3 owners will not be missing out on Samsung’s comprehensive Android 12 and One UI 4.0 update for much longer.

The company’s flagship folding smartphone can now access the stable version of the OS update, as reported by SamMobile. Previously, Galaxy Z Fold 3 users were relegated to the beta version of Android 12 and Samsung’s proprietary operating system, One UI 4.0.

Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones have also started receiving the update, joining the Galaxy S21 series. The download also includes the December 2021 Android security patch.

These updates are tied to certain parts of the world for now, including South Korea and Serbia, though they should be available worldwide by the end of the month. Surprisingly, the update is rolling out to Android 11 users first and Android 12 beta users at a later date.

"We are committed to giving everyone access to the best mobile experiences possible, as soon as possible," Samsung VP Janghyun Yoon wrote on a company blog. "One UI 4 delivers on that promise."

What’s new in Android 12 and Samsung’s One UI 4.0? There is a bevy of privacy and security enhancements, including a new privacy-specific dashboard. The overall design has also received a huge update, with an emphasis on user customization.