Samsung Reveals the New Galaxy Tab A8

Samsung has officially revealed the Galaxy Tab A8, the latest addition to its mid-tier series of devices that aim to fit all types of lifestyles and budgets.

According to Samsung, the Tab A8 delivers powerful performance hidden inside a lightweight, slim design. The new tablet sports a 10.5-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and supports a wide array of Galaxy devices and apps, making it perfect for remote work or as an entertainment device.

In addition to the 10.5-inch display, the Tab A8 comes with four stereo speakers outfitted with Dolby Atmos. The tablet’s processor and memory have been given a 10 percent performance boost compared to the Tab A7. Combined with Samsung TV Plus, the Tab A8 can deliver an immersive viewing experience with little lag.

It comes in three different models, each with different RAM and internal storage. The largest is 4GB of RAM with 128 storage; however, they can all be upgraded to 1TB of storage with a microSD card.

Features include Multi-Active Window, which splits the screen in half to allow you to use two apps simultaneously. It has an 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, and a Screen Recorder feature, so you can record clear, high-definition videos.

You can also connect the Tab A8 to a Galaxy smartphone to share texts, webpages, images, and more between the two.

The Tab A8 will be available in Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold in Europe starting late December. The rest of the world can get their hands on one starting January 2022.