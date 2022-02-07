Samsung Pulls Galaxy S21 Ultra From US Store

Samsung has removed the Galaxy S21 Ultra from its online store in the US just a few days before the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9.

At first, it may seem like the phone is sold out, but all links to the S21 Ultra redirect to other iterations of the S21. If the S21 Ultra were out of stock, it would still be included in the listings. It's also important to point out that Samsung has done this before with other devices in the lead up to a new product launch.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Avenues to purchase the S21 Ultra still exist, although it's more difficult to get your hands on one. The S21 Ultra is still available for purchase from Samsung's German website and Amazon, although the latter is the international version and isn't compatible with all carriers.

Removing product listings prior to a new product launch appears to be a marketing move on Samsung's part. The company did something similar in 2021 when it pulled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 from its American website and then announced the Fold 3 two months later.

In this instance, many people expect to see the new Galaxy S22 smartphone and its iterations at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nothing has been confirmed, but according to leaks, the S22 is slated to have 5G connectivity, a 108MP camera, and a slot for the S Pen.

We reached out to Samsung for clarification.