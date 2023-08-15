Why This Matters This new system update won't reinvent how you interact with your Samsung gadgets, but it will speed up multitasking and add more personalization to your foldables.

Samsung is dropping an update to One operating system for tablets and phones, along with some added features for smartwatch wearers.

One UI 5.1.1 brings plenty of new features, mostly involving customization and organization, according to an email shared with Lifewire. Panel Management is getting a major upgrade, as users can now choose to show or hide various panels via Flex Mode on foldable devices. This lets you preserve crucial screen real estate when folded to focus on the stuff you actually want to see.

There’s also a new panel available in Flex Mode that displays a media bar when watching videos or streaming audio content, so you know how much of that Ted Lasso episode you have left.

Multitasking also gets a boost here. Samsung says Galaxy Z, Fold4, Z Flip4, and Tab S8 users who browse the Internet while watching content should find a smoother overall experience post-update. Additionally, there’s a new drag-and-drop action to rearrange windows however you like within the display.

Samsung’s smartwatch OS, One UI 5 Watch, is also getting an update with a couple of nifty features. There are new sleep management tools, like sleep scores, sleep consistency ratings, and sleep animal symbols analyses. Fitness sensors are getting a software boost here, and Galaxy Watch owners will now have access to personalized heart rate zone monitoring, irregular heartbeat notifications, custom workout features, and more.

Both updates start rolling on Wednesday, though it may be a few days before they hit your gadgets.

