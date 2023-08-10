Galaxy S23 Owners Can Now Get a Taste of Android 14 Thanks to Samsung’s One UI 6 Beta

Google has invested a lot of time and effort to shorten the wait for new Android releases.

Android 14 doesn’t have a release date yet, but starting today Galaxy S23 users can test the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system thanks to Samsung’s One UI 6 beta.

According to a press release sent to Lifewire, S23 users in the US, Germany, and South Korea can begin testing One UI 6 and share their feedback with Samsung. In addition to all the features Google will bring to Android later this year, including support for passkeys and improved font scaling options, One UI 6 adds Samsung-specific tweaks.

A screenshot of the new Quick Panel. Samsung

Specifically, the company has redesigned its Quick Panel menu to make it easier to access certain features. For instance, the brightness control bar is available by default in the compact view, and the full menu is now a single downward swipe away. Elsewhere, Samsung has added an 'impactful' new default font to its in-house keyboard, as well as a host of new emoji for your texting needs.

At I/O 2023, Google spent a lot of time talking about how Android 14 would make it easier for users to customize their devices. Samsung plans to carry over that ethos to One UI 6. One new feature will allow users to set different lock screens for different Modes and Routines, much like iPhone users can with iOS 15's Focus Mode. Samsung has also added a new custom camera widget, which allows you to preselect where specific camera modes save your shots. For example, you can save portrait mode shots in a folder for headshots.

"The beta program is an important precursor to the public release because it enables the collection and incorporation of real user feedback, ensuring the official software update delivers the best experience possible," Samsung wrote.

In the past, Samsung users have typically had to watch and wait while Pixel users got early access to the latest version of Android. In some years, the delay was often months long. Since 2015, Google has tried to shorten the time it takes for major Android updates to arrive on OEM devices with initiatives like Project Treble. After years of work, those efforts appear to be paying off.