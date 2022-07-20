News > Phones Samsung Officially Announces ‘Unpacked’ Event for August 10 Get ready for more foldables By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 20, 2022 01:16PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Samsung got a bit cute yesterday, issuing a series of cryptic and puzzle-based tweets that seemed to indicate a forthcoming showcase for upcoming gadgets. Well, now the company is putting the puzzles away and going for a more direct method of communication. Samsung just officially announced an Unpacked event for August 10 and even gave some details about what is on the agenda. Samsung Subtitled "unfold your world," next month’s event will focus on updates to Samsung’s line of foldables, as expected. The announcement included a short video showing a Galaxy Z Flip-shaped device positioned as a "greater than" symbol. This likely indicates an official unveiling of the anticipated Z Flip 4 smartphone. The image in the announcement could actually be the Z Flip 4, but it is shown only in silhouette. Samsung does love its mysteries. With a tagline like "unfold your world," it is also likely that the event will introduce the Z Fold 4 and, potentially, other foldables. Updates to the Galaxy Watch line are also expected, despite watches being defiantly, um, unfoldable. The event will start at 9AM ET on August 10 and will be streamed on Samsung.com, the Samsung Newsroom, and the company’s YouTube channel. In addition to unveiling new gear, Samsung will also likely announce pricing and availability. Preorders are already available, with no financial commitment if lining up to buy mysterious and unannounced gadgets is your bag. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit